The Black Dahlia Murder guitarist Brandon Ellis has left the band, forcing them to postpone their tour. Both vocalist Brian Eschbach and Ellis released separate statements regarding the status of the group.

The Black Dahlia Murder and Eschbach first shared a collaborative post on social media yesterday (Feb. 19) apologizing for the postponement of their shows in Mexico and South America, which were to take place this month.

The Black Dahlia Murder Share Statement on Tour Postponement

In the post, Eschbach said he needed to focus on his health, though he didn't disclose what specifically has been going on.

"As everyone knows it’s been an intense four years in the world and within The Black Dahlia Murder. All of this has forced me to take a hard look in the mirror and re-evalute my approach to life and focus on my health. I want to thank my friends, family, and bandmates for their continuous love and support. I and the rest of the band look forward to seeing you all at Sonic Temple and Welcome To Rockville this spring," Eschbach wrote.

The batch of tour dates has been rescheduled for this December, and Gatecreeper will join them as support. See the dates below.

The Black Dahlia Murder 2025 Tour Dates - Mexico + South America

Dec. 4 - Guadalajara, Mexico @ Foro Independencia

Dec. 5 - Monterrey, Mexico @ Cafe Iguana

Dec. 6 - CDMX, Mexico @ Supremo

Dec. 8 - Bogota, Colombia @ Ace of Spades

Dec. 12 - Buenos Aires, Argentina @ Uniclub

Dec. 14 - Sao Paulo, Brazil @ Hangar 110

Brandon Ellis Shares Announces Departure From The Black Dahlia Murder

Earlier today, Ellis shared a post on his own social media announcing his decision to step away from the group. He'd played guitar for the band since 2016. Read his full statement below.

I have recently parted ways with The Black Dahlia Murder. I'm grateful for my nine years spent with this iconic band, and to have had the rare honor of making music with the legendary Trevor Strnad. I'm proud of my contributions to the band's legacy and of all that we've accomplished together. Unfortunately, the time has come that I must close this chapter and begin the next. I'd like to thank the fans for the mountains of support they've afforded us all over the years, and I wish the band the best in all future endeavors.

It's unclear who will take Ellis' place in the band at this time. The band's next show is set for April 17 at the Inferno Metal Festival in Norway. See all of the upcoming dates on their website.