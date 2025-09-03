Cannibal Corpse will be without the services of guitarist Rob Barrett on their upcoming tour, but they've found a well-known fill-in to handle their guitar duties on the run.

Brandon Ellis, who recently exited The Black Dahlia Murder, has agreed to step in for the veteran death metal act.

What Cannibal Corpse Said About the Touring Lineup Switch

Cannibal Corpse's statement was brief about the switch for the upcoming dates. In a posting to their social media, the group shared:

Reminder: Our headline tour across the U.S. starts September 15 in Nashville. Tickets are now on sale. Rob Barrett will not be on this tour, Brandon Ellis will be filling in. See you all on the road.

No further details were revealed as to why Barrett would be missing out on the run. Barrett has served two stints in the band, initially joining in 1993 through 1997, then returning from 2005 to present.

What Did Brandon Ellis Say About Playing With Cannibal Corpse?

Brandon Ellis exited The Black Dahlia Murder back in February. Now in his first high profile gig since, he'll be filling in for Cannibal Corpse.

The musician said in a brief statement through his social media, "I will be playing guitar with Cannibal Corpse this fall, standing in for Rob Barrett. I'm honored to help out and put on a killer death metal show for you all. See you there!"

Cannibal Corpse in 2025

As stated, Cannibal Corpse will be hitting the road shortly. The band has booked a fall tour that kicks off Sept. 15 in Nashville and runs through Oct. 22 in Charlotte. The tour will feature supporting sets from Municipal Waste, Full of Hell and Fulci. Cannibal Corpse will be supporting their new album Chaos Horrific.

For all tour dates and ticketing information as well as album pre-order details, be sure to visit Cannibal Corpse's website.