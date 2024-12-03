Meshuggah Announce 2025 North American Tour With Cannibal Corpse + Carcass
The mighty Meshuggah will be gracing North American concert venues in 2025, and they're bringing Cannibal Corpse and Carcass with them for what promises to be a truly crushing night of metal.
The new dates come as Meshuggah continue to support their new album Immutable. The shows mark their first North American shows since December 2023.
The trek gets underway March 28 in Quebec City with dates booked through a major April 24 finale at New York City's Madison Square Garden. All dates, cities and venues can be seen listed at the bottom of this post.
Tickets will be available starting with Citi and Artist pre-sales beginning today (Dec. 3) at 12N ET / 9AM PT. Additional pre-sales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on sale beginning Friday (Dec. 6) at 10AM local time at livenation.com.
Citi is the official card of the Meshuggah tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to pre-sale tickets beginning today at 12N ET through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete pre-sale details visit citientertainment.com. The artist pre-sale will also begin today at 2PM ET.
Meshuggah / Cannibal Corpse / Carcass 2025 North American Tour
March 28 – Quebec City, Quebec @ Videotron Centre
March 29 – Toronto, Ontario @ Great Canadian Resort Toronto
March 30 – Detroit, Mich. @ The Fillmore Detroit
April 1 – Chicago, Ill. @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
April 2 – St. Louis, Mo. @ The Pageant
April 4 – Denver, Colo. @ Fillmore Auditorium
April 5 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Complex
April 6 – Boise, Idaho @ Revolution Concert House and Event Center
April 8 – San Francisco, Calif. @ The Masonic
April 9 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Kia Forum
April 10 – Reno, Nev. @ Grand Theatre at The Grand Sierra Resort
April 11 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas
April 13 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ Arizona Financial Theatre
April 15 – Austin, Texas @ ACL Live - Moody Theater
April 16 – Dallas, Texas @ South Side Ballroom
April 18 – Atlanta, Ga. @ Coca-Cola Roxy
April 19 – Tampa, Fla. @ Yuengling Center
April 22 – Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Stage AE *
April 23 – National Harbor, Md. @ The Theater at MGM National Harbor
April 24 – New York, N.Y. @ The Theater at Madison Square Garden
