A couple got married in a mosh pit at Cannibal Corpse's show in Pittsburgh, Pa. a few nights ago.

The concert took place Tuesday, April 22 at the Stage AE. About midway through the show, during the band's performance of "Unleashing the Bloodthirsty," a couple named Erica and Christopher exchanged their vows in the middle of a mosh pit.

It wasn't just for show either — Erica shared a series of photos on her Facebook page, and the marriage certificate lists the Stage AE as their official wedding location.

The officiant's speech acknowledged Cannibal Corpse's song "about blood, wretched souls and eating the heart," referred to the Erica and Christopher as "two dark beautiful hearts" and even quoted "the Great Matthew Heafy of Trivium" with some lyrics from the band's track "This World Can't Tear Us Apart."

"All the pain in this world won't stop us now / For we have each other / All the hate in this world can't tear us apart / This love between Erica and Chris is forever."

And their vows were even better — "Do you [name] take [partner's name] to be your partner in metal, horror, trust honor and love? And do [you] promise to stick through the thick and thin, and endure any shitty cinematic remakes that Blumhouse may create as long as you both shall live and mosh?"

All of the details prove that this couple were bonded over their love for heavy metal and the unconventional. See Erica's Facebook post below for more photos and to see a video clip from the ceremony.

Congratulations to Erica and Christopher, not only on their marriage, but for having what seems to have been the wedding of their dreams. What's your dream wedding?