Amalie Bruun, the sole artist behind Myrkur, has returned with her third album, Folkesange, debuting a music video for "Ella," the first single and the album's opening track.

In the mid-2000s, there was a folk metal explosion and the cultural impact is still being felt today, although in a much different way. Acts such as The Hu and Heilung are more strictly dedicated to the folk aspect than the more metallic moments and Myrkur, who balanced lo-fi black metal with Nordic folk leanings, has doubled down on the folk element as well.

This is all evidenced in the lead Folkesange single "Ella," an enchanting, melodic song anchored by minimalist, bellowing percussion and strings (nyckelharpa, lyre, mandola). The track underscores Bruun's stunning voice, which is worthy of comparison to Faroese singer Eivør Pálsdóttir and, musically, aligns more with The Moon and the Night Spirit or Ulver's Kveldssanger album.

Bruun, a clasically-trained multi-instrumentalist, said "Ella" is "the result of years of studying, playing and listening to traditional Nordic folk music."

"This is my version of a new folk-song," she continued, "with roots planted in history and in the past. It is my ode to mankind and our connection with nature - a rite of passage as a woman and a rebirth-ritual in the sea."

As for the impetus behind the change in style, the visionary explained, "Three years ago I decided to share a video where I performed an old Scandinavian folk-song on the nyckelharpa. After this I realized that I had a strong need to create an album within this universe and that other people also wished to hear this. So I started working on picking out what old songs to reinterpret as well as write my own version of this. Ella is this."

Watch the music video below and view the album art and track listing further down the page. Look for Folkesange to be released on March 20 on Relapse Records.

Myrkur, "Ella" Music Video

Myrkur, Folkesange Album Art

Relapse Records

1. "Ella"

2. "Fager som en Ros"

3. "Leaves of Yggdrasil"

4. "Ramund"

5. "Tor i Helheim"

6. "Svea"

7. "Harpens Kraft"

8. "Gammelkäring"

9. "House Carpenter"

10. "Reiar"

11. "Gudernes Vilje"

12. "Vinter"