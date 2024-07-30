King Diamond Books Fall 2024 Tour With Overkill + Night Demon

King Diamond has just announced the Saint Lucifer's Hospital 1920 tour, which will take place this fall in North America with special guests Overkill and Night Demon. Additionally, Myrkur will provide special guest vocals during King Diamond's set.

The trek begins on Oct. 15 in San Antonio, Texas and is comprised of more than 30 dates in total, wrapping up back in Texas (Dallas, this time) on Dec. 6. Those lucky enough to see the Boston show will get the rare privilege of seeing King Diamond on Halloween night!

Looking forward to the tour, King has a message for all of the fans:

This is Saint Lucifer's Hospital, enter if you dare! We have been busy putting this ever-growing horror story together, and it's still growing. I know the end of it, but how we will get there will be a long trip. There are so many characters, and so many unexpected things along this journey. It's a crazy family on another timeline in 1920, where I experienced some hard times, and they have to come to our time to steal from us to survive. This is the most elaborate thing we have ever done, that goes for the stage production as well. There will be additional backing vocals by Myrkur and she'll be playing organ for songs that need it. There will be some horrific surprises taking place on stage, but we are not to be held responsible since we are on a whole different timeline in 1920. It was back at the time when medicine was going through a dark period with lots of testing on human beings in order to progress medicine. This is Saint Lucifer's Hospital, also known as The Institute, enter if you dare!

Pre-sale tickets will be available starting at 10AM ET on July 31 with the general on-sale following on Aug. 2 at 10AM local time.

Get tickets at the King Diamond website and see all of the upcoming tour dates below.

King Diamond 2024 Tour Dates With Overkill + Night Demon

10/15/2024 Boeing Center at Tech Port. - San Antonio, Texas

10/16/2024 Bayou Music Center - Houston, Texas

10/18/2024 Andrew J Brady Music Center - Cincinnati, Ohio

10/19/2024 The Factory - St. Louis, Mo.

10/20/2024 The Midland Theater - Kansas City, Mo.

10/22/2024 Murat Theatre At Old National Center - Indianapolis, Ind.

10/23/2024 The Louisville Palace Theatre - Louisville, Ky.

10/25/2024 The Eastern - Atlanta, Ga.

10/26/2024 Duke Energy Center for the Arts - Mahaffey Theater - St. Petersburg, Fla.

10/28/2024 The Fillmore - Silver Spring, Md.

10/30/2024 Kings Theater - Brooklyn, N.Y.

10/31/2024 Roadrunner - Boston, Mass. *

11/02/2024 MTelus - Montreal, Quebec

11/03/2024 The Theatre At Great Canadian - Mississauga, Ontario

11/04/2024 The Masonic Temple - Detroit, Mich.

11/06/2024 The Agora Theatre & Ballroom - Cleveland, Ohio

11/07/2024 The Chicago Theatre - Chicago, Ill.

11/08/2024 The Riverside Theater - Milwaukee, Wis.

11/10/2024 The Fillmore - Minneapolis, Minn.

11/11/2024 Vibrant Music Hall - Waukee, Iowa

11/14/2024 Mission Ballroom - Denver, Colo.

11/16/2024 The Complex - Salt Lake City, Utah

11/18/2024 Orpheum - Vancouver, British Columbia

11/20/2024 Edmonton Convention Center - Edmonton, Alberta

11/21/2024 TCU Place - Saskatoon, Saskatchewan

11/22/2024 Grey Eagle Resort And Casino - Calgary, Alberta

11/24/2024 Keller Auditorium - Portland, Ore.

11/25/2024 Moore Theater - Seattle, Wash.

11/27/2024 Fox Theater - Oakland, Calif.

11/29/2024 YouTube Theater - Los Angeles, Calif.

11/30/2024 The Theater At Virgin Hotels - Las Vegas, Nev.

12/01/2024 Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre - San Diego, Calif.

12/02/2024 The Van Buren - Phoenix, Ariz.

12/04/2024 REVEL - Albuquerque, N.M.

12/06/2024 The Factory In Deep Ellum - Dallas, Texas

* No Overkill

