30 Bands Who Announced New Albums This Week

Here are 30 rock and metal bands who announced new albums this week.

The amount of new music dropping daily, monthly and yearly is dizzying, to say the least. You can spend almost all of the time you listen to music just checking out new stuff and, even so, there probably would not be enough time to listen to it all.

We get it — it's tough.

That's why we've recapped the new album announcements all in one place, including the new tracks that have been released off of these respective albums to make things a lot easier for all of you.

Below, in alphabetical order, are the records that were announced this week, and we've conveniently labeled what genre each band plays to help steer you toward your own preferences.

Take a scroll and come discover some new music with us!

Aegrus, Invoking the Abysmal Night

Genre: black metal

Release Date: Oct. 27

Pre-order here.

No new song available.

Another Day Dawns, Finding Peace Through All The Noise

Genre: hard rock

Release Date: Oct. 6

Pre-order here.

Ashbringer, We Came Here to Grieve

Genre: atmospheric black metal

Release Date: Sept. 29

Pre-order here.

Besra, Transitions

Genre: post-metal

Release Date: Sept. 29

Pre-order here.

Cabrakaän, Aztlán

Genre: folk/death metal

Release Date: Nov. 17

Pre-order here.

Care of Night, Reconnected

Genre: melodic hard rock

Release Date: Nov. 17

Pre-order here.

Destabilizer, Violence Is the Answer!

Genre: thrash

Release Date: Sept. 22

Pre-order here.

Ecocide, Metamorphosis

Genre: death metal

Release Date: Oct. 23

No pre-order available.

Free Throw, Lessons That We Swear to Keep

Genre: emo/pop-punk

Release Date: Oct. 13

Pre-order here.

Go Ahead and Die, Unealthy Mechanisms

Genre: death metal/crust punk

Release Date: Oct. 20

Pre-order here.

Graven Sin, Veil of the Gods

Genre: doom metal

Release Date: Nov. 3

Pre-order here.

Horsewhip, Consume and Burn

Genre: metallic hardcore

Release Date: Nov. 10

Pre-order here.

Irontom, GEL pt. 1

Genre: alt/indie rock

Release Date: Oct. 13

Pre-order here.

Martyrdoom, As Torment Prevails

Genre: death/doom metal

Release Date: Oct. 23

No pre-order available.

Myrkur, Spine

Genre: atmospheric dark folk/metal

Release Date:

Pre-order here.

Nick D'Virgilio, Neal Morse & Ross Jennings, Sophomore

Genre: prog rock

Release Date: Nov. 10

No new song available or pre-order available.

Oni, The Silver Line

Genre: groove/modern metal

Release Date: Sept. 22

Pre-order here.

OWDWYR, Receptor

Genre: technical/progressive death metal

Release Date: Oct. 20

Pre-order here.

Ozric Tentacles, Lotus Unfolding

Genre: psychedelic/prog/space rock

Release Date: Oct. 20

Pre-order here.

No new song available.

Secret Sphere, Blackened Heartbeat

Genre: power metal

Release Date: Nov. 10

Pre-order here.

Serenity, Nemesis AD

Genre: symphonic metal

Release Date: Oct. 27

Pre-order here.

Silent Planet, Super Bloom

Genre: metalcore

Release Date: Nov. 10

Pre-order here.

Slowburn, Fire Starter

Genre: traditional metal

Release Date: Oct. 17

Pre-order here.

Spiritbox, The Fear of Fear EP

Genre: post-metal/djent

Release Date: Nov. 3

Pre-order here.

Stomach, Parasite

Genre: harsh sludge metal

Release Date: Oct. 20

Pre-order here.

SWMRS, Sonic Tonic

Genre: punk

Release Date: Oct. 27

Pre-order here.

Temperance, Hermitage - Daruma's Eyes Pt. 2

Genre: symphonic metal

Release Date: Oct. 20

Pre-order here.

Temple Balls, Avalanche

Genre: melodic hard rock

Release Date:

Pre-order here.

Thetan, Grand Ole Agony

Genre: powerviolence

Release Date: Oct. 13

Pre-order here.

The Voynich Code, Insomnia

Genre: deathcore

Release Date: Oct. 13

Pre-order here.