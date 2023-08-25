30 Bands Who Announced New Albums This Week
Here are 30 rock and metal bands who announced new albums this week.
The amount of new music dropping daily, monthly and yearly is dizzying, to say the least. You can spend almost all of the time you listen to music just checking out new stuff and, even so, there probably would not be enough time to listen to it all.
We get it — it's tough.
That's why we've recapped the new album announcements all in one place, including the new tracks that have been released off of these respective albums to make things a lot easier for all of you.
Below, in alphabetical order, are the records that were announced this week, and we've conveniently labeled what genre each band plays to help steer you toward your own preferences.
Take a scroll and come discover some new music with us!
READ MORE: 2023 Hard Rock + Metal Album Release Calendar
Follow Loudwire's playlists for 2023's Best Rock Songs and 2023's Best Metal Songs.
Aegrus, Invoking the Abysmal Night
Genre: black metal
Release Date: Oct. 27
Pre-order here.
No new song available.
Another Day Dawns, Finding Peace Through All The Noise
Genre: hard rock
Release Date: Oct. 6
Pre-order here.
Ashbringer, We Came Here to Grieve
Genre: atmospheric black metal
Release Date: Sept. 29
Pre-order here.
Besra, Transitions
Genre: post-metal
Release Date: Sept. 29
Pre-order here.
Cabrakaän, Aztlán
Genre: folk/death metal
Release Date: Nov. 17
Pre-order here.
Care of Night, Reconnected
Genre: melodic hard rock
Release Date: Nov. 17
Pre-order here.
Destabilizer, Violence Is the Answer!
Genre: thrash
Release Date: Sept. 22
Pre-order here.
Ecocide, Metamorphosis
Genre: death metal
Release Date: Oct. 23
No pre-order available.
Free Throw, Lessons That We Swear to Keep
Genre: emo/pop-punk
Release Date: Oct. 13
Pre-order here.
Go Ahead and Die, Unealthy Mechanisms
Genre: death metal/crust punk
Release Date: Oct. 20
Pre-order here.
Graven Sin, Veil of the Gods
Genre: doom metal
Release Date: Nov. 3
Pre-order here.
Horsewhip, Consume and Burn
Genre: metallic hardcore
Release Date: Nov. 10
Pre-order here.
Irontom, GEL pt. 1
Genre: alt/indie rock
Release Date: Oct. 13
Pre-order here.
Martyrdoom, As Torment Prevails
Genre: death/doom metal
Release Date: Oct. 23
No pre-order available.
Myrkur, Spine
Genre: atmospheric dark folk/metal
Release Date:
Pre-order here.
Nick D'Virgilio, Neal Morse & Ross Jennings, Sophomore
Genre: prog rock
Release Date: Nov. 10
No new song available or pre-order available.
Oni, The Silver Line
Genre: groove/modern metal
Release Date: Sept. 22
Pre-order here.
OWDWYR, Receptor
Genre: technical/progressive death metal
Release Date: Oct. 20
Pre-order here.
Ozric Tentacles, Lotus Unfolding
Genre: psychedelic/prog/space rock
Release Date: Oct. 20
Pre-order here.
No new song available.
Secret Sphere, Blackened Heartbeat
Genre: power metal
Release Date: Nov. 10
Pre-order here.
Serenity, Nemesis AD
Genre: symphonic metal
Release Date: Oct. 27
Pre-order here.
Silent Planet, Super Bloom
Genre: metalcore
Release Date: Nov. 10
Pre-order here.
Slowburn, Fire Starter
Genre: traditional metal
Release Date: Oct. 17
Pre-order here.
Spiritbox, The Fear of Fear EP
Genre: post-metal/djent
Release Date: Nov. 3
Pre-order here.
Stomach, Parasite
Genre: harsh sludge metal
Release Date: Oct. 20
Pre-order here.
SWMRS, Sonic Tonic
Genre: punk
Release Date: Oct. 27
Pre-order here.
Temperance, Hermitage - Daruma's Eyes Pt. 2
Genre: symphonic metal
Release Date: Oct. 20
Pre-order here.
Temple Balls, Avalanche
Genre: melodic hard rock
Release Date:
Pre-order here.
Thetan, Grand Ole Agony
Genre: powerviolence
Release Date: Oct. 13
Pre-order here.
The Voynich Code, Insomnia
Genre: deathcore
Release Date: Oct. 13
Pre-order here.