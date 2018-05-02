In addition to the big stories we covered today, Wire-to-Wire provides you with some of the other key rock and metal news items from May 2, 2018:

- "I pronounce Foo man and wife." We've seen proposals onstage before, but during a recent Dallas Foo Fighters show, a couple decided to get married during the band's performance. Watch as the nuptials take place against the backdrop of Foo Fighters performing "Everlong" here. Congrats to Belinda Marie Ramos and Tony Rosales.

- Just like last year, Steven Adler is bringing an all-star band to the 4th Annual Ride for Ronnie. The rotating cast of musicians set to play with the drummer includes Constantine Maroulis, who will front his Adler's Appetite band on their upcoming tour, plus Lizzy Borden's Marten Anderssen, Ira Black and Joey Scott, Black Star Riders' Ricky Warwick and Robert Crane, W.A.S.P.'s Mike Dupke, Elf's Rock Feinstein, The Nightwatchmen's Carl Restivo, Dio Disciples' Joe Retta, Dee Snider's Tanya O'Callaghan, Budderside's Patrick Stone and Faster Pussycat's Michael Thomas. The event will also feature two famous offspring, as Calico Cooper fronts Beasto Blanco, while Slash's son, London Hudson, rocks with Classless Act. Dio Disciples, One More From the Road and Railgun are also set to perform at Los Encinos Park in Encino after the motorcycle ride from Harley-Davidson Glendale. Get ticketing info for Sunday's (May 6) event here.

- Turn it up! The Word Alive have unleashed a high energy new track called "I Fucked Up" from their Violent Noise album. Take a listen here. The disc drops this Friday (May 4).

- The Fever 333 recently allowed the Last Call With Carson Daly crew to capture footage of their Los Angeles show at the Regent for airing on the late night TV show. Watch performances of "Made in America," "Prey for Me" and "We're Coming In"

- We don't think this is what ABBA had in mind all those years ago, but check out King Dude enlisting Myrkur for a somber cover of "The Winner Takes It All" right here.

- Set Your Anchor are setting sail with their new video for "Moving Mountains," which you can watch right here. The song will be available on Spotify as of May 4. Look for Set Your Anchor on tour with Hoods at these stops.