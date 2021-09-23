Me and That Man, the dark folk project from Behemoth's Nergal, have debuted "Angel of Light" off their forthcoming third album, which features a guest appearance by atmospheric black metal/folk artist and onetime Behemoth tourmate, Myrkur.

While "Got Your Tongue," the debut single off New Man, New Songs, Same Shit, Vol. 2, served as a rowdy introduction to the new Me and That Man record, "Angel of Light" posits how wide-ranging the album will be, anchored by a gentle, swaying guitar rhythm over which Myrkur sole visionary Amalie Bruun delivered a chilling vocal performance.

“Behold the 'Angel of Light'! This song is perhaps the most sinister and dark Americana in our repertoire. Whilst we often offer a little smile and wink with our music, this is pure Luciferian splendor delivered by our very own angel, Amalie from Myrkur," said Nergal, who exclaimed, "It’s all yours now folks! Enjoy!”

Bruun added, “I am excited to collaborate with Nergal on this song and video, where I play the role of a woman who's captured by the shadow. She looks for ways out and turns to the 'Angel Of Light' for guidance and comfort.”

Watch the music video toward the bottom of the page and read the lyrics to the new song directly below.

New Man, New Songs, Same Shit, Vol. 2 will be released on Nov. 19 on Napalm Records. Head here to pre-order your copy.

Me and That Man, "Angel of Light" Lyrics

I crawled through the night

That was darker than black

I carried my sins

Heavy weight on my back

And I prayed to the god

Lord help me to be

But the angel of light is who listens to me And I saw the light

And I followed its signs

You might think that I’m blind

And so out of line

You might think that I’m lost

‘Cause my eyes can’t see

But the god from below is the one who leads me And he's soothing my soul

And he's healing my wounds

He’s a friend not a foe

He ain’t throwing no stones

So I followed his light

And it’s set me free

Cause Lucifer's the one who's praying for me Crawled through the night

That was darker than black

I carried my sins

Heavy weight on my back

And I prayed to the god

Lord help me to be

But the angel of light is who listens to me

Me and That Man, "Angel of Light" feat. Myrkur