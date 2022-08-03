Behemoth’s Nergal Names 21st Century Metallica Song That’s ‘One of Their Best Ever’

Sometimes bands have to grow on you for you to really appreciate them, which was the case with Behemoth's Nergal and Metallica. While discussing his fandom in a new interview, the frontman named the 21st century Metallica song he thinks is "one of their best songs ever."

Nergal admitted to Sweden's Rock Sverige that he wasn't always a fan of Metallica. When he was younger, he was more into bands such as Iron Maiden and Sodom, but as he grew older, he began to like Metallica more.

"The longer I'm around and the longer I see Metallica going and how well they're doing, I'm more and more filled with fucking adoration for those guys. I'm lucky enough to be friends with Lars [Ulrich] and he's an amazing human being — super gentle and an amazing guy," the Behemoth vocalist explained.

He cited Kill 'Em All, Master of Puppets and Hardwired... To Self-Destruct as his favorite Metallica albums, and declared that the Hardwired track "Spit Out the Bone" is "one of their best songs ever."

"They're not the youngest dudes around and I believe that they'll go on for at least another decade, but I always tell everyone to fucking go and watch Metallica. Go and see Metallica because all those classic bands like Metallica, Maiden, Guns N' Roses… all those bands are going to be around for only a little bit longer," Nergal continued.

"It's going to be the longest farewell. Make sure to catch their set and support those bands. Once they're gone, they're gone. Appreciate them while their still around and touring the world," he concluded.

Behemoth have their own set of new songs on the way, titled Opvs Contra Natvram, which will be out Sept. 16 and features the singles "Ov My Herculean Exile," "Off to War!" and "The Deathless Sun." Pre-order your copy here now.

Metallica, "Spit Out the Bone"