Behemoth Debut Video for ‘Ov My Herculean Exile’ + Announce ‘Opvs Contra Natvram’ Album
Blackened death metal horde Behemoth have just announced the Opvs Contra Natvram, their new album which is set for a Sept. 16 release. Accompanying the news of the forthcoming record is a music video for the first single, "Ov My Herculean Exile," which the band debuted live on tour earlier this year.
"The album title means going against the current," comments vocalist/guitarist Nergal.
"It's the negative of the values and morals and ethics that I stand against. I've seriously been wrestling with destructive tendencies in pop culture — cancel culture, social media and tools which I feel are very dangerous weapons in the hands of people who are not competent to judge others," he continues, "That's something which I find very destructive and disturbing — and extremely limiting coming from an artists' perspective. This is my middle finger to that."
"Ov My Herculean Exile" is a moody, plodding track that feels like a natural successor to the direction explored on 2018's I Loved You at Your Darkest, while simultaneously tying it back to some of Behemoth's early black metal roots.
Watch the music video further down the page where you'll also find the album art and complete track listing for Opvs Contra Natvram.
Speaking a bit more specifically about what the album holds, Nergal says, "There's a song on the record called 'Neo-Spartacvs.' Spartacus was one of the most iconic rebels in history who went against the most powerful empire of all time. In the end, it's me screaming, 'I am Spartacus, and so are you!' I want to spark that flame of rebellion. If something seems wrong then stand up to it!"
Opvs Contra Natvram will be released on nearly 20 physical variants and pre-orders can be placed here.
Behemoth, "Ov My Herculean Exile" Lyrics (via Genius)
A blinded hermit in oblivion, disgraced
Like Odysseus lost in Poseidon's endless domain
In a realm devoid ov solace, I roam
But these sorrows are mine and mine alone
Wayward like a forlorn mutt astray
Stertorous I heave Atlas' torturous weight
I am lost in a moment and the moment is lost in me...
But I shall endure new life in my agony
With anima sprawled open
With corpvs violently split
I bled for you
Now you bleed for me
I do not possess the prowess ov mighty bards and poets
Void ov ambition to evangelise (evangelise)
Yet there's poetry in my blasfemia to be freed
So chant on ye filthy whores, profane and so malign
With anima sprawled open
Corpvs ov boundless rifts
I wept for you
Now you weep for me
With hearts profoundly scorched
Wounds weeping sanguine
I burnt for you
Now burn without and within
Lend thy ear onto me
And heed my prayer
Incline thy all-seeing eye
And heed my call
This war cry could never be silenced
But weep no more my brethren
Thy herculean labor shall endure forevermore
Forevermore
Shall endure forevermore
Forevermore
Forevermore
Behemoth, "Ov My Herculean Exile" Music Video
Behemoth, Opvs Contra Natvram Album Art + Track Listing
01. "Post-God Nirvana"
02. "Malaria Vvlgata"
03. "The Deathless Sun"
04. "Ov My Herculean Exile"
05. "Neo-Spartacvs"
06. "Disinheritance"
07. "Off To War!"
08. "Once Upon A Pale Horse"
09. "Thy Becoming Eternal"
10. "Versvs Christvs"