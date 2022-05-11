Blackened death metal horde Behemoth have just announced the Opvs Contra Natvram, their new album which is set for a Sept. 16 release. Accompanying the news of the forthcoming record is a music video for the first single, "Ov My Herculean Exile," which the band debuted live on tour earlier this year.

"The album title means going against the current," comments vocalist/guitarist Nergal.

"It's the negative of the values and morals and ethics that I stand against. I've seriously been wrestling with destructive tendencies in pop culture — cancel culture, social media and tools which I feel are very dangerous weapons in the hands of people who are not competent to judge others," he continues, "That's something which I find very destructive and disturbing — and extremely limiting coming from an artists' perspective. This is my middle finger to that."

"Ov My Herculean Exile" is a moody, plodding track that feels like a natural successor to the direction explored on 2018's I Loved You at Your Darkest, while simultaneously tying it back to some of Behemoth's early black metal roots.

Speaking a bit more specifically about what the album holds, Nergal says, "There's a song on the record called 'Neo-Spartacvs.' Spartacus was one of the most iconic rebels in history who went against the most powerful empire of all time. In the end, it's me screaming, 'I am Spartacus, and so are you!' I want to spark that flame of rebellion. If something seems wrong then stand up to it!"

Opvs Contra Natvram will be released on nearly 20 physical variants and pre-orders can be placed here.

Behemoth, "Ov My Herculean Exile" Lyrics (via Genius)

A blinded hermit in oblivion, disgraced

Like Odysseus lost in Poseidon's endless domain

In a realm devoid ov solace, I roam But these sorrows are mine and mine alone

Wayward like a forlorn mutt astray

Stertorous I heave Atlas' torturous weight

I am lost in a moment and the moment is lost in me...

But I shall endure new life in my agony With anima sprawled open

With corpvs violently split

I bled for you

Now you bleed for me I do not possess the prowess ov mighty bards and poets

Void ov ambition to evangelise (evangelise)

Yet there's poetry in my blasfemia to be freed

So chant on ye filthy whores, profane and so malign

With anima sprawled open

Corpvs ov boundless rifts

I wept for you

Now you weep for me With hearts profoundly scorched

Wounds weeping sanguine

I burnt for you

Now burn without and within Lend thy ear onto me

And heed my prayer

Incline thy all-seeing eye

And heed my call

This war cry could never be silenced

But weep no more my brethren

Thy herculean labor shall endure forevermore

Forevermore Shall endure forevermore

Forevermore

Forevermore

Behemoth, "Ov My Herculean Exile" Music Video

Behemoth, Opvs Contra Natvram Album Art + Track Listing

Behemoth, 'Opvs Contra Natvram' Nuclear Blast

01. "Post-God Nirvana"

02. "Malaria Vvlgata"

03. "The Deathless Sun"

04. "Ov My Herculean Exile"

05. "Neo-Spartacvs"

06. "Disinheritance"

07. "Off To War!"

08. "Once Upon A Pale Horse"

09. "Thy Becoming Eternal"

10. "Versvs Christvs"