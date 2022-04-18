Behemoth Debut Dark + Plodding New Song ‘Ov My Herculean Exile’ at Tour Kickoff

At the North American Siege tour kickoff show in Tempe, Arizona on April 16, Behemoth debuted a new song titled "Ov My Herculean Exile."

The Polish blackened death metal group, who last released I Loved You at Your Darkest in 2018, are out on a co-headlining run alongside Arch Enemy and special guests Napalm Death and Unto Others. They had been teasing new material in the weeks leading up to their first concerts on North American soil since late 2019 and, at the first stop, played a 13-song set that touched on eight different releases in addition to the brand new track.

"Ov My Herculean Exile" takes on the dismal, plodding approach of Behemoth's last record — massive, tumbling fills create tons of tension, which is finally released toward the end amid a flurry of blast beats and a melodic solo laid over the top.

Watch fan-filmed footage of the Behemoth playing the new song below.

The North American Siege tour continues through May 15 and a list of remaining dates can be seen further down the page.

Behemoth, "Ov My Herculean Exile" (Live, April 16, 2022)

Behemoth Setlist — April 16, 2022 (via setlist.fm)

01. "Ora Pro Nobis Lucifer"

02. "Wolves ov Siberia"

03. "Ov Fire and the Void"

04. "Evoe" (First time live in front of an audience)

05. "Christians to the Lions"

06. "Bartzabel"

07. "Conquer All"

08. "Ov My Herculean Exile" (World Premiere)

09. "Decade of Therion"

10. "Slaves Shall Serve"

11. "Chant for Eschaton 2000"

12. "Chwała mordercom Wojciecha (997-1997 dziesięć wieków hańby)"

13. "O Father O Satan O Sun!"

Behemoth, Arch Enemy, Napalm Death + Unto Others — Remaining 2022 North American Tour Dates

April 19 - Dallas, Texas @ Amplified Live

April 21 - St Petersburg, Fla. @ Jannus Live

April 22 - Atlanta, Ga. @ The Eastern

April 23 - Charlotte. N.C. @ The Fillmore Charlotte

April 25 - Toronto, Ontario @ Rebel

April 26 - Montreal, Quebec @ Mtelus

April 28 - New York, N.Y. @ Terminal 5

April 29 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ The Fillmore Philadelphia

April 30 - Worcester, Mass. @ Palladium

May 2 - Chicago, Ill. @ The Riviera Theatre

May 4 - Denver, Colo. @ Ogden Theatre

May 7 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Depot

May 9 - Seattle, Wash. @ Showbox SoDo

May 10 - Vancouver, British Columbia @ Vogue Theatre

May 11 - Portland, Ore. @ Roseland Theater

May 13 - Berkeley, Calif. @ The UC Theatre

May 15 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Hollywood Palladium