The one and only Behemoth have just dropped a video for their brand new song "Off to War!," which serves as the second single from their upcoming album Opvs Contra Natvram.

"Off to War!"'s galloping rhythm sets the vibe of the song apart from the band's previous single "Ov My Herculean Exile," and the black-and-white animated video is laced with dark imagery related to the occult. The video was created by Påhl Sundström and Erik Sundström.

"Militant times bring militant music… we're increasing the tempo with our new single, 'Off To War!' — one of my personal favorites from the new record," frontman Nergal enthused of the track in a press release. "This song has a killer punk section, one of the greatest Behemoth leads of all time, and a nice extreme metal twist at the end. A true sonic tornado in times of confrontation — enjoy it, legions!"

Check out the video for the song and is lyrics below.

Opvs Contra Natvram arrives Sept. 16, and is available for pre-order on a variety of formats. Get yours here. Behemoth's 2022 touring schedule picks back up June 24 in Germany, and they'll spend the next couple of months playing in various European countries. See all of the upcoming dates on their website.

Behemoth, 'Off to War!' Lyrics

Am I ov god, Satan or an obsidian hemisphere?

Am I the fated sovereign or sanctitude inverse?

Consider the great solitude ov the truly liberated man

Set forth to raze frail humanity once again Am I to act alone?

If so I’ll draw blood from stone

Am I to act alone?

If so I’ll be the thundering tremor to whip the storm Why are we such tender flesh under blackening skies?

Are we defenceless prey in a predator’s eye?

Can we stay stalwart in the face ov fated tragedy?

Are we to remain subjugated by fictitious morality? Am I to act alone?

If so I’ll separate the meat from bone

Am I to act alone?

If so I shall be the herald ov reckoning’s swarm Host ov the ones condemned

Dethrone god malevolent

Hear the cannons roar

We are off to war Uncrown he with reins adorned

Blacken the icon

We for whom no god shall mourn

Off to war Am I ov god, Satan or an obsidian hemisphere?

Am I the fated sovereign or sanctitude inverse?

Consider the great solitude ov the truly liberated man

Set forth to raze frail humanity once again

Behemoth - 'Off to War!'