Me and That Man, the dark blues/folk band spearheaded by Behemoth visionary Adam 'Nergal' Darski, are back with another guest-filled new album, New Man, New Songs, Same Shit, Vol. 2 and a music video for the rowdy lead single "Got Your Tongue," starring Chris Georgiadis of Turbowolf.

"Got Your Tongue" is among the most energetic songs by Me and That Man yet — a two-and-a-half-minute corker with a mean bass line, a clap-along chorus and Hellacopters-esque playfulness to the song structure.

Watch the music video and read the lyrics to the new song further down the page.

"Here we go again, mother lovers! New Man, New Songs, Same Shit, Vol. 2. You guys know the drill, I recruited the best of the best in heavy music to collaborate on some unique tracks me and the Polish, Italian and Ukrainian crew have been working on over the last 18 months," Nergal commented.

In praise of his supporting cast on the forthcoming record, he exclaimed, "Once again, the result, amazing and the performances, inspired! Thank you, comrades — Abbath, Alissa, Amalie, Anders, Blaze, Chris G, Chris H, David, Devin, Douglas, Frank, Gary, Hank, Jeff, Kriss, M.Goore, Michale, Ralf and Randy. Who knows when we’ll get together to play these songs but I will try my best to make it happen! Enjoy it everyone!"

The sprawling list of guest stars also comes with some other highlights as fans will get to hear multiple collaborators on a handful of songs, such as "All Hope Has Gone," which features Blaze Bayley (ex-Iron Maiden), Gary Holt (Exodus, Slayer) and Jeff "Mantas" Dunn (ex-Venom, Venom Inc.).

One track, "Blues & Cocaine," even features controversial former Misfits singer Michale Graves, a self-professed member of the Proud Boys hate group who was present at the United States Capitol on Jan. 6 when the failed insurrection took place. In a since-deleted post, he declared, "I am a proud Western chauvinist and I refuse to apologize for building the modern world."

New Man, New Songs, Same Shit, Vol. 2 is set for a Nov. 19 release on Napalm Records. Pre-order the album here and view the artwork and track listing, as well as the numerous guest stars, further below.

Me and That Man, "Got Your Tongue" Lyrics

When you speak I listen

I can hear that tongue of yours hissing

With every word

You spit venom

And I can’t tell if it’s hell or heaven And with your words

You got me going numb

And you do it

Yeah, you do it just for fun

And I know, the devil’s got your tongue

The devil’s got your tongue

Yeah just for fun The truth hurts

Yeah you ain’t lying

And there’s no sense to be cry cry crying

You’re just a mirror

And I can see ya

And when you speak it gets a little bit clearer And with your words

You got me going numb

And you do it

Yeah, you do it just for fun

And I know, the devil’s got your tongue Yeah, just for fun

The devil’s got your tongue

Me and That Man, "Got Your Tongue" (Feat. Chris Georgiadis)

Me and That Man, New Man, New Songs, Same Shit, Vol. 2 Track Listing

01. "Black Hearse Cadillac" (feat. Hank Von Hell, Anders Odden)

02. "Under the Spell" (feat. Mary Goore)

03. "All Hope Has Gone" (feat. Blaze Bayley, Gary Holt, Jeff Mantas Dunn)

04. "Witches Don't Fall in Love" (feat. Kristoffer Rygg)

05. "Losing My Blues" (feat. Olve 'Abbath' Eikemo, Frank The Baptist, Chris Holmes)

06. "Coldest Day in Hell" (feat Ralf Gyllenhammar, Douglas Blair)

07. "Year of the Snake" (feat. David Vincent)

08. "Blues & Cocaine" (feat. Michale Graves)

09. "Silver Halide Echoes" (feat. Randy Blythe)

10. "Goodbye" (feat. Alissa White-Gluz, Devin Townsend)

11. "Angel of Light" (feat. Myrkur)

12. "Got Your Tongue" (feat. Chris Georgiadis)