The 5 Best Ballads in Black Metal

Today, we will be revealing the five best examples of the intriguing phenomenon known as the black metal ballad, though it might seem like a contradiction in terms.

A decent list of self-proclaimed black metal ballads actually exists, and its highlight is arguably Fleurety’s experimental “The Ballad of Copernicus.” Fleurety’s fellow Norwegian avant-garde black metal pioneers Arcturus have similarly spawned songs that can be compared to ballads. The Netherlands’ also eccentric, though defunct, Urfaust too deserve a mention for their cover of The Devil’s Blood’s mournful “Voodoo Dust.”

In particular, a lot of depressive as well as folk-inspired outfits like Windir, Primordial and old Ulver have incorporated balladesque qualities. Bathory’s “For All Those Who Died,” which borrows lyrically from Erica Jong, stands out as a ballad-like Viking black metal classic. We furthermore suggest experiencing Dimmu Borgir’s very Nordic “Over bleknede blåner til dommedag,” especially considering that it features ex-Dødheimsgard’s Aldrahn. In fact, Aldrahn coined the word “Dødheimsgard” for that song.

READ MORE: The 6 Best Black Metal Concept Albums

Speaking of Dødheimsgard, the poetic excellence of that outfit and the related Ved Buens Ende cannot be outdone, which is relevant seeing as stirring lyrics are a crucial element of the ballad. Tulus and Khold likewise benefit from stellar texts, which, in their case, are crafted by Hildr. Her focus on folklore and specific, often narrative, way with words certainly makes us think of her when pondering on today’s topic.

Ofdrykkja is a fantastic Swedish band who started off playing black metal and have developed a style of their own, which both overflows with spirituality and is rooted in nature; we highly recommend their magnificent covers of the folk ballads “Herr Mannelig” and “Hårgalåten” and urge readers to check out their catalog as a whole. The cover of Lars Demian’s ballad “Alkohol” by Apati (the previous group of Ofdrykkja’s venerable David Jansson) remains another heartfelt must-hear.