Once known as “Pessimisten,” Ofdrykkja’s frontman David Jansson has surmounted hardships to earn the real-life title of “Nordic Nomad.” On social media, this Swedish-born luminary has chronicled his travels and magical life in nature, which have culminated in self-actualization and overall wellness.

His tale is a triumphant one over the darkness and, perhaps, others can gain some valuable insight into managing these emotions, mindsets and addictions in their own lives.

This is his story.

david jansson in wilderness courtesy of David Jansson loading...

The Depths of Apati

In 2007, Jansson founded the depressive black metal outfit Apati, to whom he contributed lyrics and backing vocals. The authenticity of the extreme emotional states expressed within Apati’s two albums, Eufori (2009) and Morgondagen inställd i brist på intresse (2010), remains utterly heartbreaking. Jansson recalls, “It was a completely different reality, which we tried to express as honestly as possible. Back then, music was a means to ventilate, a form of therapy.”

Apati disbanded with the tragic death of former member Obehag. “It was very powerful when they played ‘Morgondagen’ at the funeral and I did cry. Obehag was the first of my friends who died. That was the start of a long journey downwards.” Jansson, who had already nearly lost his own life before finding temporary refuge in Tokyo, would mourn five more friends in about six months and many others afterward.

Rising Again as Ofdrykkja

Bonds born of destructive misadventures and Obehag’s passing resulted in Ofdrykkja’s emergence as the union of Jansson, Drabbad, the now-late MMA instructor Bödeln and, lastly, Ahlström. “Our madness seemed to be aligned.”

“We never sought to glorify our suffering and that’s why we never got stuck in it. We just wanted to express our experience and our experiences in life are supposed to change.”

Thus, mirroring the band members’ personal evolutions, Ofdrykkja radically transformed, moving from black metal laced with post-rock to focusing more on classical acoustic and folk components with the support of guests.

Jansson sometimes provides horn, which he has been playing since he was 10 and counts as his oldest possession. “In the midst of the chaos that was my childhood, I somehow felt attached and drawn to the history of my ancestors.”

Ofdrykkja’s Four Full-Length Triumphs: A Path Away from “Urban Negativism”

Jansson reflects upon Ofdrykkja’s debut, A Life Worth Losing (2014), some copies of which came soaked in blood — “I don’t know if there’s any darker music.”

“Our second album, Irrfärd [2017], which means a journey where you’re unsure of the destination, was a step into the unknown but also away from the madness.”

Gryningsvisor, or “Hymns in the Dawn,” signifies that those involved began to “see the sun rise in the distance… We had found our way towards the light after a very long night.”

By After the Storm, “the storm had passed. The darkness seemed more distant, but there are still some darker zones.” The record contains a tribute to Bödeln, “Hårgalåten” — a folk song he held dear.

Although Jansson hopes Ofdrykkja’s future offerings will be even brighter, he recognizes that darkness and chaos are intrinsic to the fabric of existence and thus must be harnessed effectively within Ofdrykkja’s mesmerizing atmospheres — “I don’t think we would be very good at spreading light if we did not understand the darkness.”

Now content with the life he has created, Jansson no longer views the artistic process as therapeutic but has more fully assumed the healer role. “Music is something I do to inspire and help others.”

Through the Jungles, Deserts, Tundras, & Mountains

As documented in breathtaking photos, in 2016, Jansson embarked upon a seven-year adventure that led him through 16 countries in South America, Oceania, and Europe.

“I was desperate to find God, myself, meaning and to heal. But I was a stubborn-stubborn man, who was very attached to his own suffering. So, it took quite a lot of effort to free myself from that attachment.”

Jansson’s awakening was facilitated by a series of events, such as several ceremonies with shamans in the Amazon and throughout the rest of the continent. He likewise gained transformative knowledge from other nomads and cultures.

david jansson in wilderness courtesy of David Jansson loading...

While in Australia, Jansson resolved to delve inwards through meditation, released stored tensions with yoga, etc. Whereas he had previously been rushing around, staying in the same spot for six months proved “very important to healing. Otherwise, it’s just another kind of escape like alcohol or other drugs.”

Back home in Sweden, Odin revealed himself to Jansson, filling him with “a sensation of pure love” and opening the floodgate to similar manifestations. “I try to find the truth in many different religions.”

Around the same time, Jansson finally settled down and purchased an idyllic farm with 12 buildings, which he and his partner are currently renovating. They keep sheep and chickens while bears, moose, lynxes, wolves and wolverines roam the area.

Leadership in the Wilderness

In Navardalen, Northern Dalarna, Jansson will lead his second annual wilderness retreat, motivated by his unshakable calling to serve as a torchbearer of his forebears. Jansson imparts survival skills and wisdom that he’s accumulated over the years to foster independence and confidence in participants.

david jansson in wilderness courtesy of David Jansson loading...

“I teach how to make a fire without matches or a lighter, how to purify water, what herbs you can eat, what other things we can use from nature, how to build a shelter. We also do ice baths, sauna and meditation. We push ourselves to become more disciplined and to learn how to face discomfort, which is the key to a happy life. We reconnect with ourselves and nature, taking time to sit in silence, listen to the birds, walk barefoot in the moss and swim in a nearby lake.”

david jansson in wilderness courtesy of David Jansson loading...

Jansson has additional experience educating others about Nordic nature and heritage, from working at a Viking village prior to his nomadic travels and eventually at an ice hotel in Northern Norway, where his tasks also included snowmobile and Northern Lights tours. A follower of Wim Hof’s techniques, Jansson battled temperatures lower than -30°C while at the latter (around -22°F).

Embracing the Warrior Mentality

Approximately three years ago, Jansson penned a biography, which he will hopefully decide to publish. It would lend insight into the empowered mindset of a modern warrior who refashioned his world by building strength and accepting responsibility.

In words similar to those heard on After the Storm, Jansson encourages us to contemplate, “What do I have to change to become who I want to be? If we want to be happy, we need to listen to who we really are.”

Thanks to David Jansson for the interview. Follow Ofdrykkja on Bandcamp, Instagram and Facebook.