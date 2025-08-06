In an effort to obliterate preconceptions concerning black metal, we will be presenting a highly varied list of 11 bands that use a lot of clean vocals!

First, we would like to mention that Fenriz, for example, has charmed us with thrilling cleans in Storm, Isengard, Darkthrone and beyond. Groups such as Djevel, founded by Fenriz’s late camping companion Trånn Ciekals and the related Mare have been known to artfully work in chanting.

Kark of Dødsengel is a vocal gymnast who will be incorporating more operatic touches in the future. In quite a different yet also beautiful manner, Vicotnik weaves various types of vocals into the fabric of Dødheimsgard.

Dødheimsgard’s longtime friends Fleurety, who have a long tradition of inviting guest singers and instrumentalists, deserve a shout-out as well. After Alexander Nordgaren damaged his voice early on with his insanely terrifying screeches, Svein Egil Hatlevik, Fleurety’s other half, stepped up as the outfit’s frontman.

Readers should check out other Norwegian avant-garde heroes like In the Woods… and Solefald. As always, we send our respect to Sweden’s disbanded, genre-defying Lifelover. Japan’s Sigh, whose three-piece core includes one of metal’s most fabulous couples, likewise amaze with their innovation.

Black metal-era Dismal Euphony proved quite fun and served as a testament to femme power. On a related note, Bloodthorn quickly began adding female vocals but ultimately dropped them. Amalie Bruun of Myrkur remains one of the most famous women who performs both harsh and clean vocals.

Finally, before revealing our main picks, we urge everyone to experience Sinsaenum’s blackened In Devastation (2025), on which Dååth’s singer, Sean Zatorsky, wows with his versatility while receiving vocal support from Mayhem’s Attila Csihar and project leader, Kreator and Kreator’s Frédéric Leclercq.