11 Best Black Metal Vocalists of All Time

Here are the 11 best black metal vocalists!

Black metal is known for having spawned many of the most demonic, wild, and dedicated frontmen. After all, black metal is more than a genre; it’s a lifestyle. Some of the movement’s most popular helmsmen include Emperor’s Ihsahn, Gorgoroth’s Gaahl, Satyricon’s Satyr, Carpathian Forest’s Nattefrost, Enslaved’s Grutle Kjellson, Dimmu Borgir’s Shagrath, Xasthur’s Scott Conner, Dissection’s late Jon Nödtveidt, Taake’s Hoest, Cradle of Filth’s Dani Filth, Ulver’s Garm and Behemoth’s Nergal.

No sane individual will deny the crowd-rocking sorcery of veterans such as Tsjuder’s Nag, Watain’s Erik Danielsson and the brothers who defined Nifelheim.

Meanwhile, important frontmen abound who deserve even more credit for their achievements: ex-Gorgoroth’s Pest and Hat, ex-Dødheimsgard’s Aldrahn, Tulus’ Blodstrup, Vulture Lord’s Sorath Northgrove, Windir’s deeply missed Valfar, Fleurety’s Svein Egil Hatlevik, K.F.R’s Maxime Taccardi, Urgehal’s fondly remembered Trondr Nefas, Slavia’s immortal Jonas aus Slavia, etc.

Trondheim, Norway has actually served as a base for several of black metal’s finest chieftains: Enevelde’s phenomenal Brage Kråbøl, Whoredom Rife’s K.R, Saligia’s Ahzari, Knokkelklang’s Levninger, Mare’s HBM Azazil, and the Manes/Manii legend Sargatanas — a personal favorite who drives us into the depths of malaise like no other.

This pioneer expertly builds waves of clawing necrotic wrath with attacks that are utterly barbaric yet artful and perfectly suit the compositions.