11 Best Black Metal Vocalists of All Time
Here are the 11 best black metal vocalists!
Black metal is known for having spawned many of the most demonic, wild, and dedicated frontmen. After all, black metal is more than a genre; it’s a lifestyle. Some of the movement’s most popular helmsmen include Emperor’s Ihsahn, Gorgoroth’s Gaahl, Satyricon’s Satyr, Carpathian Forest’s Nattefrost, Enslaved’s Grutle Kjellson, Dimmu Borgir’s Shagrath, Xasthur’s Scott Conner, Dissection’s late Jon Nödtveidt, Taake’s Hoest, Cradle of Filth’s Dani Filth, Ulver’s Garm and Behemoth’s Nergal.
No sane individual will deny the crowd-rocking sorcery of veterans such as Tsjuder’s Nag, Watain’s Erik Danielsson and the brothers who defined Nifelheim.
Meanwhile, important frontmen abound who deserve even more credit for their achievements: ex-Gorgoroth’s Pest and Hat, ex-Dødheimsgard’s Aldrahn, Tulus’ Blodstrup, Vulture Lord’s Sorath Northgrove, Windir’s deeply missed Valfar, Fleurety’s Svein Egil Hatlevik, K.F.R’s Maxime Taccardi, Urgehal’s fondly remembered Trondr Nefas, Slavia’s immortal Jonas aus Slavia, etc.
Trondheim, Norway has actually served as a base for several of black metal’s finest chieftains: Enevelde’s phenomenal Brage Kråbøl, Whoredom Rife’s K.R, Saligia’s Ahzari, Knokkelklang’s Levninger, Mare’s HBM Azazil, and the Manes/Manii legend Sargatanas — a personal favorite who drives us into the depths of malaise like no other.
This pioneer expertly builds waves of clawing necrotic wrath with attacks that are utterly barbaric yet artful and perfectly suit the compositions.
Vicotnik (Dødheimsgard)
Dødheimsgard’s Vicotnik simply leaves attentive listeners speechless with his cerebral, poetic and performative brilliance. When it comes to frontmen, in my view, alongside the next pick on our list, Vicotnik is the genre’s greatest artist in the sense that he sonically sculpts stunning new universes with sophistication and radical originality — his albums feel like virtual reality experiences. The overbrimming presence of magic and meaning inherent in his vocals and work as a whole seems unsurpassed.
Although Vicotnik is a highly adaptable vocalist with countless tricks up his sleeve, as can also be observed in the sublime Doedsmaghird and previously enriched the supergroup Dold Vorde Ens Navn, one anecdote is that his guest participation with Dimmu Borgir came about due to his ability to hold a scream.
Kark (Dødsengel)
Vocalist, multi-instrumentalist, producer and engineer Kark of Dødsengel distinguishes himself by virtue of the overwhelming torrents of pure emotion with which he assails us in combination with his lethal finesse. Kark, who lends the impression of a mad genius in the best sense, not only has pipes that could blow us into space, but his dramatic excellence should make classically trained thespians turn green with envy.
This versatile frontman reveals previously unheard horizons with his ingenuity, which so often gives way to the most surprising and delightful artistic decisions. Opera is just one of the skills in the arsenal of this vocal gymnast.
Scholar and drummer Malach Adonai must also be recognized here for penning some of the genre’s greatest lyrics for Kark.
Quorthon (Bathory)
The globally emulated Quorthon not only functioned as one of the visionaries who shaped black metal, but he would eventually pioneer Viking metal as well. During Bathory’s black metal era, Quorthon mesmerized generations of artists with his sinister vocals in unison with his application of blasphemous imagery and lyrical content, electrifying fans with currents of pure evil.
Of course, behind many great rebels is a great patriarch, and thus we likewise salute Quorthon’s father Börje “The Boss” Forsberg, who acted as Bathory’s producer. May these two history-makers rest in glory.
King Diamond (Mercyful Fate)
Although Mercyful Fate are a heavy metal band, this renowned entity is also regarded as a champion of black metal’s first wave along with the likes of Celtic Frost, Venom, and Bathory.
King Diamond’s theatrics, face paint, early embrace of Satanic themes and much more have proved massively influential. A singer who puts competition to shame, King Diamond causes jaws to drop with the quality of his powerful voice; incredible range, including the ease with which he hits highs; and ability to dominate the stage with supernatural magnetism.
Of course, audiences also can’t get enough of King Diamond’s legendary eponymous band, which benefits from the supremacy of guitarist Andy La Rocque.
While not the black metal vocalist in the standard scope, King Diamond certainly aligns with the ideological component that largely defines the genre.
Wraath & Steingrim Torson Brissach (ex-Celestial Bloodshed)
Wraath, also known as Luctus, and the late Steingrim Torson Brissach, or “Mehimoloth,” acted as key figures in the construction of the grand ancient temple that is Nidrosian Black Metal and much more.
These spiritual brothers, best friends, multi-instrumentalists, and vocalists are esteemed for their rare and indescribable spellbinding qualities as performers, which, together and separately, they have channeled into a staggering number of excellent projects over the years — One Tail, One Head, Kaosritual, Dark Sonority, Darvaza, Mare, Night Shall Drape Us, Beyond Man, Selvhat, Ritual Death, Behexen, Fides Inversa, etc.
Their creative partnership began when Steingrim eventually joined and assumed the role of lead singer in Wraath’s first band, Celestial Bloodshed, which he occupied until his tragic passing in 2009. The ever-fiery Wraath has gone on to become one of the genre’s most in-demand and exciting frontmen, constantly challenging himself with new undertakings while also, in a sense, carrying on Steingrim’s legacy.
Mortuus (Marduk)
Marduk’s longtime vocalist Mortuus ranks among metal’s most formidable and consistent weapons. His terrifying vocal onslaughts leave us feeling instantly incinerated. A true professional, Mortuus summons all of the strength and authority of a military commander.
Mortuus likewise conquers music aficionados with his vulgar displays of power in Funeral Mist and Triumphator.
Abbath (ex-Immortal, Abbath)
Black metal’s Gene Simmons, the larger-than-life Abbath is beloved as one of the genre’s most successful rock stars. In a scene of shadow-dwelling misanthropes, Abbath bursts forth like a mighty raven to triumphantly spread the frostbitten gospel of True Norwegian Black Metal, which he helped forge, on a grand scale. His unique vocal delivery is instantly recognizable and can turn any song into a scorcher.
Of course, these days, the ex-Immortal co-founder brings joy to crowds with his eponymous powerhouse.
Kim Carlsson (ex-Lifelover, Hypothermia)
No one tops the Lifelover and Hypothermia luminary Kim Carlsson, or “( ),” in terms of intensity of passion and delivering dangerous levels of artistic truth. Carlsson not only pierces the soul with the most frightful howls, gasps, screams, pants, whispers and spoken words of anguish, but he often incorporates elements from the entire emotional color wheel into his music.
Although Lifelover came to an end with the death of the ingenious Jonas “B” Bergqvist in 2011, Carlsson hasn’t failed to astonish us through a variety of other vessels, such as Kall and Ritualmord. Vocally, as a multi-instrumentalist and composer, and even as a visual artist, this prolific innovator is constantly exploring new territories.
Fenriz & Nocturno Culto (Darkthrone)
Black metal’s perfect pair, Darkthrone’s Fenriz and Nocturno Culto have ravished us with their grimness and amused us with their never-ending sass. The voice of milestones such as Transilvanian Hunger (1994), Nocturno Culto massacres audiences with his tyrannical aggression. Also revered for other projects like Isengard, Storm, and now Coffin Storm, the spontaneous Fenriz never ceases to charm us with whatever brilliant and unexpected impulses he might choose. He infuses his clean and harsh utterances with maximum character, whether morphing into a Viking hero, old-school metal god, stoner rocker, or downright vitriolic punk.
The manner in which Fenriz’s otherworldly and highly disturbing vocals on the intro for A Blaze in the Northern Sky (1992) transition into Nocturno Culto’s wonderful savagery is a nice example of the complementary nature and will to experiment of these two titans.
Ash (Nargaroth)
One of the movement’s most misunderstood figures, the charismatic Ash defined black metal as Krieg, or “war,” and he certainly makes an art of it. On vocals, Ash projects Herculean strength, indeed embodying the intrepid warrior spirit in all of its brutality and, at times, sensitivity.
Yet, because of how entertainingly daring and attitude-packed some of his early classic songs have proved, listeners can overlook the imprisoning and oft-Romantic beauty, descending upon us like the cherry blossoms of “Frühling,” in Nargaroth. Ash has worn many figurative hats over the years (cowboy, forest ranger, hostage negotiator, soldier, biker, and so forth), and we must note that his work and studies within the field of psychology have aided in making Nargaroth a vessel for self-reflection, analysis, outwardly manifesting complex inner states, battling out existential struggles, etc.
Attila, Dead, & Maniac (Current & ex-Mayhem)
The late Swedish-born icon Dead gave the genre much of its soul, imbuing it with an earnest dark mysticism that tied in with his tireless quest for wisdom — his love of European lore, obscure texts, and desire to explore that which lies beyond the domain of the physical. Dead epitomized total artistic commitment, immersing himself in his craft like a method actor and attaining results that will forever engage the imaginations of fans.
To perform the captivating lyrics that Dead intended to lay down on the historic De Mysteriis Dom. Sathanas (1994), Mayhem enlisted Attila Csihar, whom Dead had admired, and the Hungarian master shocked the metal community with his demented-priest vocals. Csihar would eventually reunite with Mayhem, where he continues to ritualistically cement his reputation as an unfailing perfectionist with superb cadence.
Intellectualism and the ability to musically convey the nuances of insanity merge in the one-of-a-kind character of Maniac, who acted as Mayhem’s frontman both before Dead and after De Mysteriis. Whether with inhuman vocalizations or spoken lines, this unlikely poet has always provided refreshing, in-your-face energy while serving as an incarnation of authenticity.