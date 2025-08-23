The 5 Best Black Metal Covers of Metallica Songs

Join us in celebrating Metallica with the five best covers of their hits by black metal bands.

Have songs more black metal in spirit than “Bleeding Me” and “Fade to Black” ever existed?! Of course not! Accordingly, Metallica receive no shortage of appreciation from the black metal community.

To name one example, outstanding guitarist Sagstad (currently of the supergroup Jordsjuk and formerly of Sarkom) is among the talents who participates in the Norwegian Metallica tribute band Metal Militia.

Interestingly, my two top votes for the crowned kings of avant-garde black metal, Vicotnik of Dødheimsgard and Kark of Dødsengel, are both huge admirers of Metallica. After all, as Vicotnik rightly told me: “What they did was very avant-garde and was very cutting-edge, even some of their ’90s stuff.” He noted that tracks such as “Orion” are comparable with black metal in terms of factors like atmosphere. The master also reminds us: “… there’s probably no band that’s done more for both the metal scene in general and also music composition.”

Meanwhile, the brilliant and ever-eloquent Frater Kark replied thus to our curiosity regarding his love of Metallica:

“Within Metallica, you find the sum of all their influences blended perfectly with their own unique souls. They stand on the shoulders of giants, and therefore themselves became the biggest giant of them all. They are one of the few bands who have wholly embraced their entire creative vision and leave no stone unturned. Timeless and transgressive music is the result of this. Metallica are perfect in their imperfections, divine in their humanity and the giants of times past and present.”

Before diving into our main list, know that some of the other black metal and black-infused artists that have covered Metallica include Imperial Triumphant, Abigail Williams, Wormwitch, Noctuary, Imperio Nocturno and Lykanthrop. Watain even played a bit of “The Call of Ktulu” in concert and we hope they’ll record the full song one day.