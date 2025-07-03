Here are the six best black metal covers of Ozzy Osbourne songs from his solo career and Black Sabbath!

Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath may not technically be black metal, but, figuratively speaking, no one could better encapsulate the essence of a movement geared toward transporting us into the void, radical authenticity and pushing individualism to its dangerous extreme.

Needless to say, these pioneers have forever altered the landscape of music, helping lay the groundwork for genres such as black metal to emerge. Mayhem’s late visionary Pelle Ohlin, or “Dead,” for example, began exploring the heavy metallic arts through the likes of Birmingham’s finest, preferring Ozzy as Sabbath’s mainman. His brother, Anders Ohlin told distinguished author Finn Håkon Rødland that Pelle often played Ozzy’s Speak of the Devil (1982). READ MORE: The 5 Best Prog Metal Covers of Black Sabbath Songs

Pantera’s rendition of “Planet Caravan,” originally from Black Sabbath’s canonical Paranoid (1970), might just be one of the most beautiful covers in all of rock and metal. And we must mention given frontman Philip H. Anselmo’s participation in black metal projects and support for the genre in various other respects.

Darkthrone, whose path has crossed with Anselmo’s, nearly reimagined Black Sabbath’s “Under the Sun.” These legends have unexpectedly put unforgettable spins on “Bad Attitude” (Testors) and “Love in a Void” (Siouxsie and the Banshees).

Before revealing our main list below, please allow us to recommend a few more must-hear, unlikely covers by black metal bands: Vondur’s expletive-laced “Love Me Tender” (Elvis Presley), Carpathian Forest’s “All My Friends Are Dead” (Turbonegro) and “A Forest” (The Cure), Tulus’ “Space Oddity” (David Bowie) and finally Mütiilation’s “My Way” (Frank Sinatra).