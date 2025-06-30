The 5 Best Prog Metal Covers of Black Sabbath Songs

Here are the five best prog metal covers of Black Sabbath songs!

As the inventors of heavy metal – according to most genre fans and journalists, at least – Black Sabbath directly or indirectly influenced every subsection of the style. As such, and because they have hundreds of tracks, you’d have one hell of a time finding a metal (or rock) subgenre without at least one or two covers of a Black Sabbath classic.

Progressive metal is no exception. Granted, there are actually far fewer adaptions than you might expect, but enough artists within that category have put characteristic spins on Black Sabbath tunes to warrant a ranking of the five best ones.

As always with these kinds of lists, we’re looking for groups who simultaneously retained Sabbath’s fundamental vibe and made the song their own in various ways. We’ve probably left off some of your favorite reworkings, though, so feel free to sound off in the comments about which tracks you would’ve included.

With all that said, let’s jump into the five Black Sabbath covers that most impressed us with their technical ecstasy, resourceful changes and ability to avoid sabotaging the original’s spirit!