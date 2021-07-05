10 Times Rock and Metal Tour Lineups Didn’t Make Any Sense

Last month, Limp Bizkit announced a nationwide tour with Spiritbox. Pairing the nu metal party-starters with a support band who are a far more serious, experimental and genre-bending proposition caught many off guard, but fans were stoked nonetheless.

Rock has a history of throwing tour lineup curveballs out into the world, such as the pairing of Motorhead and death metal outfit Morbid Angel in 2002, or that of Poison and Pop Evil in 2018. Below are 10 more examples of rock and metal bands touring with acts that didn’t make much sense…

