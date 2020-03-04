Green Carnation, cult icons of the Norwegian prog rock/metal scene, have officially announced Leaves of Yesteryear as their first full length album in 14 years, sharing a music video for the title track to coincide with the news of their studio return.

Although the band reunited in 2014 after disbanding in 2007, Green Carnation had yet to churn out any new material before today. Leaves of Yesteryear, out May 8 through Season of Mist, will serve as the successor to 2006's Acoustic Verses and marks their sixth overall record.

The title track is an eight-minute slab of brooding, progressive doom that seesaws between deep-chugging rhythms and mournful melodies.

"We are super-excited to finally release new music and our first-time-ever music video," began founding guitarist Tchort (ex-Emperor, ex-Blood Red Throne, ex-Carpathian Forest). "[Video animator] Costin [Chioreanu] did a great job to interpret the moods and lyrics of the song," he continued, adding, "We think the viewers will find new meanings in the visual side of the song and discover new elements for each time they see it. Enjoy!"

Green Carnation began in 1990 as a death metal group, but quickly disbanded one year later. In 1998, Tchort reactivated the group with a fresh musical direction. Journey to the End of Night, the group's debut album, was released in 2000 and, with a revamped lineup, they issued the sprawling single-track, hour-long album Light of Day, Day of Darkness one year later. Green Carnation went on to release three more records before breaking up in 2007 when Tchort dissolved the lineup.

Pre-order Leaves of Yesteryear here. Watch the music video for the title track below and view the album art and track listing further down the page.

Green Carnation, "Leaves of Yesteryear" Music Video

Green Carnation, Leaves of Yesteryear Album Art + Track Listing

Season of Mist

1. "Leaves of Yesteryear" (08:03)

2. "Sentinels" (05:42)

3. "My Dark Reflections of Life and Death" (15:36)

4. "Hounds" (10:10)

5. "Solitude" (05:05)