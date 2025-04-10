11 Best Black Metal Guitarists of All Time

Black metal has cursed the music world with some of the most bone-chilling, brutal, and even beautiful guitar work. Today, we undertake the perilous task of honoring the genre’s greatest axemen!

Through Celtic Frost and Hellhammer, Tom G. Warrior, for example, produced riffs that would fuel the creativity of those who truly defined and refined the movement during its “second wave” and beyond.

The late Swedes Quorthon of Bathory and Jon Nödtveidt of Dissection have likewise proved enormously influential, though the latter belonged to a newer crop of musicians.

At present, plenty of beloved veteran guitarists continue to bring glory to the dark art form: Marduk’s Morgan Håkansson, Immortal’s Demonaz, ex-Immortal’s Abbath, Dimmu Borgir’s Silenoz, 1349’s Archaon, etc.

Please bear in mind, especially when evaluating black metal, it is not always technical skills that matter most. Rather, we must also consider which artists wield the maximum potential to move us and endure in our memories.

The following 11 guitarists have all left lasting impacts on the scene and bear distinctive trademarks that make their output instantly recognizable.