Here are 5 mainstream celebrities who love black metal.

Celebrity metalheads and friends to the community abound and include the late Christopher Lee, Jim Carrey, Margot Robbie, David Lynch, Lars von Trier, Drea de Matteo, Prince Harry, Post Malone, etc. Even everyone’s favorite Backstreet Boy, Nick Carter, has witnessed Rammstein live.

However, the phenomenon of celebrity black metal enthusiasts is far less common, though important figures ranging from well-known academics to music gods such as the late Joey Jordison of Slipknot, Phil Anselmo of Pantera and Rob Halford of Judas Priest have shown their support for the genre.

READ MORE: 5 Black Metal Musicians Who Actually Love Pop Music

Let’s give a shoutout to director Robert Eggers and some other screen veterans. Filmmaker Jonas Åkerlund was not only briefly part of Bathory, but he is the culprit responsible for the polarizing Hollywood movie about Mayhem, Lords of Chaos (2018).

Kevin Bacon has proudly sported the shirt of the New York black metal kings Black Anvil during his son, Travis’, time with the group. If you count Zeal & Ardor as black metal, then know that actress and Brujeria co-vocalist Jessica Pimentel listens to them.

Norwegian Renaissance man and one of my most highly recommended actors Anders Danielsen Lie, whom even The Daily Beast recognizes as Oscar-worthy, appreciates Darkthrone and Storm — the project of Fenriz and Satyr. Meanwhile, Denmark’s beloved comedian Casper Christensen, whose Klovn franchise should be considering mandatory viewing material, has appeared beside Vreid in a promotional clip for the band.

