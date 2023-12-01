17 Rock + Metal Bands Who Announced New Albums the Last Two Weeks
Here are 17 rock and metal bands who announced new albums over the last two weeks.
The amount of new music dropping daily, monthly and yearly is dizzying, to say the least. You can spend almost all of the time you listen to music just checking out new stuff and, even so, there probably would not be enough time to listen to it all.
We get it — it's tough.
That's why we've recapped the new album announcements all in one place, including the new tracks that have been released off of these respective albums to make things a lot easier for all of you.
Below, in alphabetical order, are the records that were announced this week, and we've conveniently labeled what genre each band plays to help steer you toward your own preferences.
Take a scroll and come discover some new music with us!
Rock + Metal Artists Who Announced New Albums the Last Two Weeks
Chapel of Disease, Echoes of Light
Genre: death metal
Release Date: Feb. 9, 2024
Pre-order here.
The Chisel, What a Fucking Nightmare
Genre: punk
Release Date: Feb. 9, 2024
Pre-order here.
Cobrakill, Serpent's Kiss
Genre: hard rock/heavy metal
Release Date: Jan. 19, 2024
Pre-order here.
Dipygus, Dipygus
Genre: death metal
Release Date: Jan. 22, 2024
Pre-order here.
Gotus, Gotus
Genre: rock 'n' roll
Release Date: Jan. 19, 2024
Pre-order here.
The Jesus and Mary Chain, Glasgow Eyes
Release Date: March 8, 2024
Genre: alt-rock/post-punk
Pre-order here.
Lionheart, The Grace of a Dragonfly
Genre: melodic hard rock
Release Date: Feb. 23, 2024
No new song or pre-order available.
Levels, Pulse EP
Genre: metalcore
Release Date: Feb. 2, 2024
Pre-order here.
Litosth, Cesariana
Genre: melodic black/death metal
Release Date: Feb. 2, 2024
Pre-order here.
Malsten, The Haunting of Silvåkra Mill - Rites of Passage
Genre: doom metal
Release Date: March 15, 2024
Pre-order here.
Midas Fall, Cold Waves Divide Us
Genre: alternative/post-metal
Release Date: March 8, 2024
Pre-order here.
Persefone, Lingua Ignota: Part I
Genre: progressive death metal
Release Date: Feb. 2, 2024
Pre-order here.
The Pineapple Thief, It Leads to This
Genre: prog rock
Release Date: Feb. 9, 2024
Pre-order here.
Riot (V), Mean Streets
Genre: traditional metal
Release Date: Feb. 16, 2024
Pre-order here.
Saxon, Hell, Fire and Damnation
Genre: traditional metal
Release Date: Jan. 19, 2024
Pre-order here.
Sonata Arctica, Clear Cold Beyond
Genre: power metal
Release Date: March 8, 2024
No pre-order available.
Sovereign, Altered Realities
Genre: death metal
Release Date: Jan. 19, 2024
Pre-order here.
Suicidal Angels, Profane Prayer
Genre: thrash
Release Date: March 1, 2024
Pre-order here.
Transit Method
Genre: prog metal
Release Date: Feb. 2, 2024
Pre-order here.
Unaussprechlichen Kulten, Haxan Sabaoth
Genre: death metal
Release Date: Feb. 2, 2024
Pre-order here.
Zakk Sabbath, Doomed Forever Forever Doomed
*covers album of Black Sabbath's 'Paranoid' and 'Master of Reality'
Genre: doom metal
Release Date: March 1, 2024
Pre-order here.
