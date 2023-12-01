Here are 17 rock and metal bands who announced new albums over the last two weeks.

The amount of new music dropping daily, monthly and yearly is dizzying, to say the least. You can spend almost all of the time you listen to music just checking out new stuff and, even so, there probably would not be enough time to listen to it all.

We get it — it's tough.

That's why we've recapped the new album announcements all in one place, including the new tracks that have been released off of these respective albums to make things a lot easier for all of you.

Below, in alphabetical order, are the records that were announced this week, and we've conveniently labeled what genre each band plays to help steer you toward your own preferences.

Take a scroll and come discover some new music with us!

Rock + Metal Artists Who Announced New Albums the Last Two Weeks

Stefan M. Prager/Redferns Stefan M. Prager/Redferns loading...

Chapel of Disease, Echoes of Light

Genre: death metal

Release Date: Feb. 9, 2024

Pre-order here.

The Chisel, What a Fucking Nightmare

Genre: punk

Release Date: Feb. 9, 2024

Pre-order here.

Cobrakill, Serpent's Kiss

Genre: hard rock/heavy metal

Release Date: Jan. 19, 2024

Pre-order here.

Dipygus, Dipygus

Genre: death metal

Release Date: Jan. 22, 2024

Pre-order here.

Gotus, Gotus

Genre: rock 'n' roll

Release Date: Jan. 19, 2024

Pre-order here.

The Jesus and Mary Chain, Glasgow Eyes

Release Date: March 8, 2024

Genre: alt-rock/post-punk

Pre-order here.

Lionheart, The Grace of a Dragonfly

Genre: melodic hard rock

Release Date: Feb. 23, 2024

No new song or pre-order available.

Levels, Pulse EP

Genre: metalcore

Release Date: Feb. 2, 2024

Pre-order here.

Litosth, Cesariana

Genre: melodic black/death metal

Release Date: Feb. 2, 2024

Pre-order here.

Malsten, The Haunting of Silvåkra Mill - Rites of Passage

Genre: doom metal

Release Date: March 15, 2024

Pre-order here.

Midas Fall, Cold Waves Divide Us

Genre: alternative/post-metal

Release Date: March 8, 2024

Pre-order here.

Persefone, Lingua Ignota: Part I

Genre: progressive death metal

Release Date: Feb. 2, 2024

Pre-order here.

The Pineapple Thief, It Leads to This

Genre: prog rock

Release Date: Feb. 9, 2024

Pre-order here.

Riot (V), Mean Streets

Genre: traditional metal

Release Date: Feb. 16, 2024

Pre-order here.

Saxon, Hell, Fire and Damnation

Genre: traditional metal

Release Date: Jan. 19, 2024

Pre-order here.

Sonata Arctica, Clear Cold Beyond

Genre: power metal

Release Date: March 8, 2024

No pre-order available.

Sovereign, Altered Realities

Genre: death metal

Release Date: Jan. 19, 2024

Pre-order here.

Suicidal Angels, Profane Prayer

Genre: thrash

Release Date: March 1, 2024

Pre-order here.

Transit Method

Genre: prog metal

Release Date: Feb. 2, 2024

Pre-order here.

Unaussprechlichen Kulten, Haxan Sabaoth

Genre: death metal

Release Date: Feb. 2, 2024

Pre-order here.

Zakk Sabbath, Doomed Forever Forever Doomed

*covers album of Black Sabbath's 'Paranoid' and 'Master of Reality'

Genre: doom metal

Release Date: March 1, 2024

Pre-order here.