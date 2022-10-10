10 Best New Death Metal Bands of the Last 10 Years, Picked by Exhumed’s Matt Harvey

Exhumed's Matt Harvey is one of the most dedicated death metal freaks out there, which is why he's the ideal guy to tout the latest and greatest in the scene with his picks for the 10 Best New Death Metal Bands of the Last 10 Years.

This particular period of death metal — a genre that is approaching its 40th anniversary in 2025 (using Possessed's Seven Churches as the benchmark) — has been one of the best eras in its history. It's easy to get lost in recommended artist tabs on streaming services or those YouTube sidebar recommendation wormholes, discovering an endless torrent of exciting new death metal, with many artists putting a fresh coat of paint on the old school sound.

At least, that's what Harvey's list largely points to, shy on crisp, polished death metal with lots of guitar wankery and overrun with grimy slop! It's all about the ooze, folks.

All this as Exhumed's eighth album, To the Dead, drops Oct. 21 on Relapse Records. Get a taste with the music video for the devastating "Drained of Color" directly below and get your copy here.

Follow Exhumed on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, Bandcamp and Spotify and head to this location to view their upcoming tour dates.

Note: This list is for bands who released their first full length album in 2013 or later. Well, mostly... It's okay Matt, rules are meant to be broken!

Exhumed, "Drained of Color"

Head here to listen to and follow Loudwire's Modern Death Metal ('21-'22) playlist, featuring Exhumed and a lot more. Keep scrolling to see Matt Harvey's picks!