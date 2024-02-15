Win a Saxon ‘Hell, Fire and Damnation’ Signed Vinyl Test Pressing

Here's your chance to win a very rare Saxon Hell, Fire and Damnation signed vinyl test pressing, and we've got some great runner-up prizes as well.

This latest contest from Loudwire Nights' Loudwire Record Club features the legendary Saxon's latest effort, Hell, Fire and Damnation, which was issued back in January. In this case, the grand prize is a signed vinyl test pressing, one of only 12 copies worldwide.

But, should you not win the coveted test pressing, there's still some great Saxon prizes for the runners up in this contest. The first runner-up will receive the Hell, Fire and Damnation Limited Edition Box Set. In this collection, you get the album in CD and 180gm red/black sunburst-colored vinyl. The package also comes with a Saxon "Hell, Fire and Damnation" back patch, an individually numbered print and a double CD of Bang Your Head!!!, the band's 2013 festival performance. Plus, there's an authentic autographed insert signed by Biff Byford, Nigel Glockner, Nibs Carter, Doug Scaratt and Brian Tatler.

saxon, hell, fire and damnation vinyl box set Silver Lining Music loading...

And we're still not done giving, as Saxon have also provided us with five more runner-up prizes that are a solitary Hell, Fire and Damnation limited edition red marble vinyl heavyweight EPs with the authentic autographed insert featuring the band members.

saxon, hell, fire and damnation vinyl Silver Lining Music loading...

Even better, Saxon's own Biff Byford will be on Loudwire Nights on Thursday, Feb. 15 to discuss the new album.

READ MORE: Top 10 NWOBHM Albums You May Not Own Yet, But Should

This contest runs through Tuesday, Feb. 20 at 10AM ET, so you'll want to use the entry box below to ensure you get entered before the time on this contest runs out. Simply add your contact details, and if you're one of the selected winners, we'll notify you.

And just this reminder that you can hear the Loudwire Nights radio show, airing live every weeknight at 7PM ET or on the Loudwire app; you can also see if the show is available on your local radio station and listen to interviews on-demand.