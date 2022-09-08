Elizabeth II, longtime Queen of the United Kingdom, died at 96 on Thursday (Sept. 8), as PopCrush reported.

Rock and metal musicians worldwide are now mourning the loss of the ruler.

Queen Elizabeth presided over the U.K. for seven decades, The New York Times noted on Thursday, making her the world's longest-reigning monarch. She died peacefully at her Scottish holiday home, Balmoral Castle, surrounded by loved ones, PopCrush said. The death was confirmed by the Royal Family.

See several rockers' responses near the bottom of this post.

Charles III, the former husband of the late Princess Diana who is now King of the U.K. following the death of his mother, said in a statement that Elizabeth's death was a "moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family."

He added, "We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country … and by countless people around the world."

Musicians throughout rock and metal shared similar sentiments.

Heavy metal showman Ozzy Osbourne, who's currently moving back to his native England, said on social media, "I mourn with my country the passing of our greatest Queen. With a heavy heart I say it is devastating the thought of England without Queen Elizabeth II."

Osbourne wasn't the only Black Sabbath alum to offer condolences. Sabbath bassist Geezer Butler remarked, "Sad to hear of The Queen passing. I remember the street celebrations when she was crowned Queen. Always a staple of growing up in England."

Rock singer Sebastian Bach shared a portrait of the Queen that he said his late father, the artist David Bierk, had painted. "Cant help but think of Dads painting on this day," Bach said. "Hope the painting is still in good condition. RIP [Queen Elizabeth] a leader who brought the whole world together."

Below, see those messages and many more from other rock stars, bands and related entities.

Ozzy Osbourne

Geezer Butler, Black Sabbatth

Sharon Osbourne

Glen Matlock, Sex Pistols

Sebastian Bach

Def Leppard

Noodles, The Offspring

Zach Myers, Shinedown

Michael Sweet, Stryper

Synyster Gates, Avenged Sevenfold

Matt Good, From First to Last

Orianthi

Saxon

Stray From the Path

Marshall Amplification

Royal Albert Hall

Mercury Prize

Funko

