Ozzy + Sharon Osbourne to Star in New Reality Show About Moving Back to U.K.

The first family of rock reality series are about to go in front of the cameras again, as Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne will star in Home to Roost, a new reality series focused on their move from the U.S. back to the U.K.

Ozzy and Sharon first let the cameras into their world with the early 2000s MTV series The Osbournes that chronicled their L.A. life with then teenage daughter Kelly and teenage son Jack. That opened the door for many other reality series to follow based upon famous personalities and their home lives. And the Osbourne family members have continued to pursue reality series opportunities over the years, with the travel-based series Ozzy and Jack's World Detour being among the most recent reality hits.

This new series will be backed by the BBC, as the Osbourne family returns home to England. Home to Roost will be a 10-part series with 30 minute episodes that will air on BBC One and iPlayer.

Not only will the series focus on their return to their rural Buckinghamshire estate, but there are plenty of other life events going on for the Osbournes. Ozzy has his new Patient No. 9 album en route. Jack Osbourne just became a father again, and Kelly Osbourne is currently pregnant expecting her first child.

Clare Sillery, Head of Commissioning, Documentaries, says, “I’m delighted that the Osbournes will be sharing this next chapter in their lives with BBC viewers in what promises to be a funny, moving and honest insight into their new life in the U.K.”

Ben Wicks and Colin Barr, Creative Directors of Expectation say, “Rejoining the Osbournes as they return to the UK is a once in a lifetime opportunity. Twenty years ago, they shaped television for all of us - now they’re coming home at a different stage in their lives but with the promise of the same laughter, love and tears. We can’t wait to work with them and to share it with BBC One viewers in 2023.”

The Osbourne family first started publicly discussing the idea of leaving their Los Angeles home earlier this year, singling out the rising price of taxes in Los Angeles as one of the factors for doing so. "We are leaving L.A. We are a bit sad. But the tax is getting too much. I am sad because I really really like staying and living there," Ozzy said back in March. "If they do the taxes better then I may come back. I do not know." In July, Ozzy and Sharon put their $18 million Los Angeles residence up for sale.

More recently, Ozzy expressed his discontent with living in the U.S. in general, citing gun violence as one of his major concerns when making the decision to leave. "Everything's fucking ridiculous there," the singer told The Guardian. "I'm fed up with people getting killed every day," he continued. "God knows how many people have been shot in school shootings. And there was that mass shooting in Vegas at that concert [in 2017]. … It's fucking crazy."

The singer added, "I don't want to die in America; I don't want to be buried in fucking [Hollywood cemetery] Forest Lawn. I'm English — I want to be back. But, saying that, if my wife said we've got to go and live in Timbuktu, I'll go. But no, it's just time for me to come home."

Sharon Osbourne added about the move, "It's not [Ozzy's health]. It's just time. America has changed so drastically. It isn't the United States of America at all — nothing's united about it. It's a very weird place to live right now."

Ozzy's Patient No. 9 album is due Sept. 9. Pre-orders are being taken here. While an official start date for Home to Roost was not revealed, it is expected to arrive at some point in 2023.