Rocker Ozzy Osbourne and his longtime wife and manager Sharon Osbourne have put their Mediterranean villa-style home in California on the market for $18 million, reportedly due to California's high taxes. The couple are also reportedly plotting to moving back to the U.K. after selling the house, which they've had for seven years.

There are six bedrooms and 11 bathrooms inside the home that was built in 1929. Ozzy Osbourne's home is absolutely massive, it's over 11,000 square feet and sits on over half an acre. The house is hidden from the street and sits behind a grove of olive trees and features a detached garage with a guest apartment above it.

Some features of the house include a hand-painted ceiling and gold chandelier in the foyer and a primary suite with two dressing rooms and a chrome-covered bathtub. The backyard boasts a fireplace and pizza as well as a pool with hand-set mosaic tile.

Although the home got a contemporary makeover before the Osbournes bought it, they re-renovated the home giving it a more decadent feel. The musician and his wife bought the Meditteranean-style house from Saw film producer Oren Koules, even though it was never on the market and the producer wasn't looking to sell. They bought the home after seeing it in some magazines, according to Dirt.com and they made Koules an offer he couldn't refuse.

The Osbournes are moving back to Welders House, which is their longtime estate in Buckinghamshire, England. Ozzy says that California taxes are "too much" but "if they do the taxes better then I may come back" the Daily Mirror reports. As far as making music goes, Ozzy has no plans of stopping. "I am taking my recording studio with me. I am going to build a barn there and make my own studio at Welders. I will still be making music and my band will come over."

Here's a look inside of the couple's $18 million home in Hancock Park, Los Angeles.

