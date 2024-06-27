Crazy Town’s Shifty Shellshock’s Cause of Death Revealed

Crazy Town's Shifty Shellshock's cause of death has been revealed.

Shellshock, whose real name was Seth Binzer, died this past Monday (June 24) at the age of 49. He was found in his home in Los Angeles. Binzer's rep, Howie Hubberman, disclosed to Rolling Stone that the musician's cause of death was ruled as an accidental overdose.

“Seth has been struggling with substance abuse problems for quite sometime,” Hubberman said.

"Seth was not happy with the daily struggle that’s called life. Some people cope in many different ways. It’s unfortunate we lose so many people to addiction and accessibility to harmful drugs. Shifty was a real-life tragedy. Too fast, too hard, too soon.”

Shifty Shellshock Was Open About His Struggles Throughout His Life

Binzer was open about his struggles with substance abuse throughout his life, having appeared on the VH1 show Celebrity Rehab and its spin-off series Sober House.

According to The Ashley's Reality Roundup, Binzer is the 12th person who's been on Celebrity Rehab who has died — late Alice In Chains bassist Mike Starr also starred on the show before his death in 2011.

“Through my journey, I’ve found that no one’s perfect, and now addiction touches so many families, so I work really hard on being transparent,” Binzer said on the Perfectly Twisted podcast in late 2023.

"I’m not someone who got sober and stayed sober all these years, and I beat myself up about that because I think I’m my biggest critic. But a lot of people have the same problem…. So, I really want to use my experience to help other people because I think it’s taken me years to find peace."

Shifty Shellshock on the Perfectly Twisted Podcast (October 2023)

Shifty Shellshock Recently Said That He Was Sober

In an Instagram post Binzer shared in late April, he stated that he was sober.

"I’m a lover than a fighter … but the one I need to love more Instead of fight with is myself .. mr shifty true Love # Sober alive and grateful," he wrote in the caption.