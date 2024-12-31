In Memoriam – The Rockers We Lost in 2024

Another year has passed and 2024 provided some significant deaths in the music industry. As has become commonplace, we've seen the loss of not only some truly amazingly talented musicians, but also a number of notable movers and shakers behind the scenes who have contributed to some of our most beloved musical works.

It was a year in which we sadly lost MC5 guitar great Wayne Kramer before the band was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame later in the year. Other legends such as the Grateful Dead's Phil Lesh, Allman Brothers Band's Dickey Betts and original Iron Maiden vocalist Paul Di'Anno passed as well.

Two of the '80s and early '90s great vocalists in Great White's Jack Russell and Firehouse's CJ Snare passed away in 2024. Legendary producer Steve Albini died, and so did a trio of musicians who found significant fame in the 2000s - Crazy Town singer Shifty Shellshock, Staind drummer Jon Wysocki and My Chemical Romance's one-time drummer Bob Bryar.

Those are just a few of the losses we suffered in 2024. Have a look at the gallery below and pay your respects to the some of the amazing talents that are no longer with us. But remember, we can still visit them through their music.

In Memoriam: Rockers We Lost in 2024 We say farewell to some amazingly talented performers and rock movers and shakers. Gallery Credit: Chad Childers, Loudwire