The Paul Di’Anno Iron Maiden Song Bruce Dickinson Doesn’t Want to Sing (And For Good Reason)

Iron Maiden will revisit their Paul Di'Anno era on their upcoming 50th anniversary tour — but there's one song from that period that fans shouldn't expect to hear from them ever again.

The British metal legends will launch their Run for Your Lives tour on May 27 in Budapest, Hungary, with a focus on their first nine albums, from 1980's Iron Maiden through 1992's Fear of the Dark.

Longtime frontman Bruce Dickinson is no stranger to singing Di'Anno material, but he believes one early Maiden song should be permanently laid to rest in light of Di'Anno's death in October 2024.

Which Paul Di'Anno-Era Maiden Song Does Bruce Dickinson Want to Retire?

Dickinson recently told Classic Rock that he wants Iron Maiden to retire "Remember Tomorrow," the dynamic, heartfelt epic off the band's self-titled debut.

"If ever Paul owned a song, it's that one," Dickinson said. "I can sing it, and have done. But I think we should leave it with Paul now."

Dickinson cited "Remember Tomorrow" as one of Di'Anno's crowning achievements when he paid tribute to the late singer during Iron Maiden's October 2024 Minneapolis concert, one day after Di'Anno's death. He called the song "absolutely awesome" and described Di'Anno's contributions to the first two Maiden records as "instrumental" and "groundbreaking." He further praised Di'Anno for for his "amazing voice, devoted to rock 'n' roll, right up to the last minute of his life."

Despite being the voice of Iron Maiden for more than 40 years, Dickinson never lost sight of his predecessor's influence or massive contributions to the band.

"Take a few seconds to just close your eyes in silence," Dickinson added at the Minneapolis show. "Just internally, mentally, if you believe in God, if you don't believe in God, it actually doesn't matter. Just believe in what you believe in and just say, 'Thanks, boss, for doing what you did.'"

Listen to Iron Maiden's 'Remember Tomorrow'

