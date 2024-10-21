Here are Iron Maiden's six best songs with singer Paul Di'Anno.

With his street-worn, gruff voice and punk attitude, Di'Anno distinctive voice graced Maiden's first pair of studio records, 1980's Iron Maiden and 1981's Killers. While his tenure was short-lived, the singer's impact has been anything but as he helped the group define themselves and an early generation of heavy metal.

While Iron Maiden harshly rebuked the punk movement, its energy was present in the band's music and Di'Anno was the ideal bridge between this raucous movement and the pioneering metal ambitions.

Following his dismissal, Di'Anno was never able to recreate the success he enjoyed in Iron Maiden, often criticizing the band. Later in life, while suffering from a myriad of health issues, his stance softened and he had even met up with Iron Maiden backstage in Croatia in 2022.

Sadly, the influential Di'Anno died on Oct. 21, 2024 at the age of 66.

More than 40 years later, Di'Anno contributions to Iron Maiden are still revered by millions and his legacy will live on forever.

Here, we'd like to celebrate this remarkable era with the six best Iron Maiden songs he sang on (in no particular order).

Iron Maiden's Six Best Songs With Paul Di'Anno

Iron Maiden, Paul Di'Anno

"Running Free" (Iron Maiden)

Written by: Steve Harris / Paul Di'Anno

A battle cry for teen rebellion, this fun, carefree rocker has often served as a set-closer and in extended fashion with call-and-response crowd work.

Since their first album, Maiden, as we know, have turned to history, literature and film to replenish the lyrical well. "Running Free" offers a glimpse at a young, innocent band writing about simple, pure emotional expression.

It easily resonates with the youth as well all navigate our own personal desires for independence and freedom.

"Phantom of the Opera" (Iron Maiden)

Written by: Steve Harris / Paul Di'Anno

The first of many, many epics in the Iron Maiden catalog, "Phantom of the Opera" showcased Maiden's biggest strength — vivid storytelling and dramatic, melodic heavy metal.

Di'Anno's sinister touch works perfectly with this adrenalized, moody piece about the early 1900s gothic fiction novel and original 1925 film adaptation.

As Iron Maiden's style progressed, so did their need for a more dynamic singer, but we will always have this one Di'Anno epic to cherish forever.

"Killers" (Killers)

Written by: Steve Harris / Paul Di'Anno

Quite possibly the meanest, most vicious song Iron Maiden ever wrote, "Killers" couldn't have been titled more appropriately.

Di'Anno's wails over the tense opening passage before a gory tale about a deranged slasher lurking in the subway. Lyrically, it's a masterwork in storytelling with clever phrases and even comes with a plot twist with a shift from the third to first person perspective!

"Remember Tomorrow" (Iron Maiden)

Written by: Steve Harris / Paul Di'Anno

Choosing between the pair of slow-burning, expressive '70s-style songs "Remember Tomorrow" and "Strange World" is such a difficult decision.

"Remember Tomorrow' takes the edge, not just because it's the one with the Di'Anno co-writing credit, but its lyrical majesty and wild mood swings from mystic to menacing.

"Iron Maiden" (Iron Maiden)

Written by: Steve Harris

Iron Maiden's calling card is as iconic as it gets. The opening twin melodies are permanently embedded into every fan's brain, which when experienced live, triggers both joy and sadness. It means the set is drawing to a close, but that Eddie will be making a big appearance.

If we're just talking about the studio recording, however, it's just as strong and invokes just as many grins. Clive Burr's aggressive downbeat, huge splashes, combined with Di'Anno snarl make this relentlessly heavy for the time.

"Iron Maiden" is still a powder keg and an unwavering mission statement.

"Wrathchild" (Killers)

Written by: Steve Harris

You didn't think we forgot this one, did you? Another lethal cut from the Di'Anno era and certainly one of the most outright badass Iron Maiden songs ever!

"Wrathchild" again finds Iron Maiden looking to the mean streets for lyrical inspiration in this fun shout-along about a rather serious subject. The power and emotion behind the opening line is one of the most classic moments of Di'Anno's career and the best way to wrap up this short list.

