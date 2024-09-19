Iron Maiden Announce 50th Anniversary World Tour With Special Set

Iron Maiden have just announced world tour dates for a 50th anniversary Run for Your Lives tour taking place in 2025 and 2026. Support, on select dates, will come from Halestorm, Avatar and The Raven Age.

The tour marks 50 years since bassist Steve Harris founded the band, which was on Christmas day of 1975. And while it will be in honor of the Iron Maiden's half-century existence, they'll be playing a special set which spans the first nine studio albums — 1980's Iron Maiden through 1992's Fear of the Dark.

“Next year is a very special one for Iron Maiden and we’re going to be giving our fans a once-in-a-lifetime live experience," says singer Bruce Dickinson. "This is a tour that’s gonna put a smile on your face and a cheer in your throat. If you’ve seen us before, then get ready to take that experience to a whole new level," he continues, exclaiming, "If you’ve never seen us before, then what the hell have you been waiting for? Now’s your chance to find out what you’ve been missing! Iron Maiden's definitely gonna get ya!”

So far, only 2025 dates have been announced from late May to early August, all of which can be seen below.

The trek will also include Iron Maiden's biggest non-festival U.K. show to date with a stop at London Stadium. It's the home of Harris' favorite soccer team, West Ham United, which naturally has the longtime "footy" enthusiast excited.

“My love of football and my support of West Ham is no secret, and I know many of our fans around the world have shared that with me too," Harris adds, "So we’re all very excited to be playing at the London Stadium as part of the Run for Your Lives tour. And of course, it’s not just London – the whole U.K. tour is going to be a real celebration for all of us. To be able to bring this very special show to all our fans across the U.K. and Ireland next year is going to be a great way to mark 50 years of Iron Maiden. We can’t wait to see you all there!”

Manager Rod Smallwood exclaims, “50 years of Maiden and I have seen 46 of them! With well over 100 million albums sold and almost 2500 shows in 64 countries and counting, to countless millions of fans, we are all still loving every second and consider every tour a new challenge to bring something different and exciting to our fans. And for this very special one we’ re pulling out all the stops!"

"We will cover classics and fan favorites from the first nine albums, from Iron Maiden to Fear of the Dark, many of which we haven’t played in years and many we will likely never play again in the future," he goes on, "We have already been hard at work for months putting together an even more spectacular and elaborate new show which will bring the songs to life more than we have ever been able to do before. This is going to be a huge couple of years for Iron Maiden, and Eddie of course, and we are very excited about what we have up our sleeves for you fans throughout the whole of our 50th year. I promise you are all going to be very happy indeed!”

See all of the scheduled tour dates directly below and look for tickets to go on sale next week. Visit Iron Maiden's website for more details.

Iron Maiden 2025 Tour Dates

May 27th - Budapest, Hungary @ Budapest Aréna *

May 31st - Prague, Czech Republic @ Letnany Airport *

June 01 - Bratislava, Slovakia @ TIPOS Arena *

June 05 - Trondheim, Norway @ Trondheim Rocks (Festival)

June 07 - Stavanger, Norway @ SR-Bank Arena *

June 09 - Copenhagen, Denmark @ Royal Arena *

June 12 - Stockholm, Sweden @ 3Arena *

June 13 - Stockholm, Sweden @ 3Arena *

June 16 - Helsinki, Finland @ Olympic Stadium *

June 21 - Birmingham, England @ Utilita Arena ^

June 22 - Manchester, England @ Co-op Live ^

June 25 - Dublin, Ireland @ Malahide Castle *^

June 28 - London, England @ London Stadium *^

June 30 - Glasgow, Scotland @ OVO Hydro ^

July 03 - Belfort, France @ Eurockéennes Festival (Festival)

July 05 - Madrid, Spain @ Estadio Cívitas Metropolitano **

July 06 - Lisbon, Portugal @ MEO Arena **

July 09 - Zurich, Switzerland @ Hallenstadion **

July 11 - Gelsenkirchen, Germany @ Veltins-Arena **

July 13 - Padova, Italy @ Stadio Euganeo **

July 15 - Bremen, Germany @ Bürgerweide **

July 17 - Vienna, Austria @ Ernst Happel Stadium **

July 19 - Paris, France @ Paris La Défense Arena **

July 23 - Arnhem, Netherlands @ GelreDome **

July 25 - Frankfurt, Germany @ Deutsche Bank Park **

July 26 - Stuttgart, Germany @ Cannstatter Wasen **

July 29 - Berlin, Germany @ Waldbühne **

Aug. 02 - Warsaw, Poland @ PGE Narodowy **

*Halestorm

^The Raven Age

** Avatar

