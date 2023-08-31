The Most Played Song Live Off Every Iron Maiden Album

Here's the most played song live off each of Iron Maiden's 17 studio albums.

With one of the strongest catalogs in metal, there's a great deal of songs that feel like necessary inclusions in every Iron Maiden set. And, as much as the legends have some genuine never-drops ("Iron Maiden," "Fear of the Dark"), they have, on occasion, nixed some of their most iconic tours for a tour or two ("Run to the Hills," "The Trooper," "Hallowed Be Thy Name").

In the 21st century, the group has done a remarkable job of rotating classic era tours with runs in support of new records, where it is not uncommon for four or more new tracks to enter the set on the latter tour format. This means plenty of rarities have been dusted off and, of course, more opportunities to play the classics.

While many fans can likely predict the most played songs off certain records, there's still some that will surprise you. Can you believe "Wasted Years" isn't the most performed song off 1986's Somewhere In Time? Believe it!

Take a look below at which songs have more frequently represented each of the band's 17 albums and keep scrolling to see the least played songs from all of these records as well.

