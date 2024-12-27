Amen Singer Casey Chaos Cause of Death Revealed

Amen singer Casey Chaos' cause of death has been revealed.

Over the weekend, the band confirmed that the frontman died at the age of 59 in a post on social media. Now, photographer Dean Karr, who was close friends with Chaos, has shared the musician's cause of death in a post on his own page.

According to the post, Chaos' mother found him dead in his home in Laurel Canyon on Friday, Dec. 20 after he failed to answer the door. She had flown in from Florida to spend Christmas with him, and discovered his body upon entering the house with her spare key.

"... she discovered Casey sitting on the floor with his back against the sofa and head tilted back. He had suffered a massive heart attack. Casey had been dealing with heart issues, poor circulation, and high blood pressure for the last few years," Karr wrote.

"Regardless, we lost a great man/musician/friend/son. Casey proved to the industry to always be yourself — NO rules applied to this rock icon! Casey Chaos had also played bass in Christian Death with Rozz Williams and Rikk Agnew. Other bands include Disorderly Conduct and Scum."

Chaos was cremated several days later, and memorial details will be shared at a later date.

Karr also noted that Dave Lombardo (Slayer, Mr. Bungle, Misfits), Roy Mayorga (Stone Sour, Hellyeah, Ministry) and Shannon Larkin (Godsmack) contributed drum tracks to Amen's upcoming new album, which is being finished in London. The record will serve as the band's first since Death Before Musick, which came out in 2004.

See the full post below.