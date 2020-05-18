You've seen our lists of 25 Legendary Metal Albums With No Weak Songs and 25 Legendary Rock Albums With No Weak Songs, so now it's time to focus on 50 years of punk and hardcore.

From the 1970s to the 2010s, you'll find records from each decade, bringing together the raw power of the Stooges and the purified punk of the Ramones to the melodic rage of Propagandhi and the lined lips and spiked bats of G.L.O.S.S. The only rule is there can't be a weak track on any given album, regardless of how strong or iconic it is as a whole.

Though punk's golden age came in the '70s and early '80s, you can't forget about the solid punk and hardcore of the '90s, and we're not talking about pop-punk. All-timers such as Sick of it All's Built to Last, Rancid's ...And Out Come the Wolves and Refused's The Shape of Punk to Come all came from the decade most affiliated with grunge and boy/girl groups.

Check out our full list of 25 Legendary Punk + Hardcore Albums With No Weak Songs in the gallery below.

25 Legendary Punk + Hardcore Albums With No Weak Songs

