Amen Frontman Casey Chaos Dead at 59, Rockers + Fans Pay Tribute

Casey Chaos, frontman of alternative metal/hardcore punk band Amen, has died at the age of 59. The news was confirmed on the official Amen Facebook page yesterday afternoon (Dec. 21), although no cause of death has been reported.

The band’s post reads:

It is with great sadness, grief and sorrow that we confirm the passing of Casey Chaos after seeing the news currently being reported. As you can imagine, everyone in the band, past and present, are absolutely devastated. There was a lot going on with Amen in the past 5-6 years that we didn’t announce. Casey loved and appreciated your support, and always wanted to wait until things were complete, rather than sharing unfinished work-in-progress material. The rest of us are going to reflect on the ways we can honour Casey in the way he deserves; to have his genius, talent and heart celebrated and experienced by the world and the people who appreciated it. Please share any positive memories you have about Casey on this post… For our part, we will share more in time. REFUSE AMEN, LONG LIVE CHAOS. Goodbye, brother.

You can view the post below:

Chaos’ Career

Born in Trenton, N.Y. in 1965, Chaos – whose real name was Karim George Chmielinski – wasn’t initially interested in being a musician. Instead, he became a professional skater as a child, and it was during that time that he first discovered hardcore punk bands such as Black Flag. Shortly thereafter, he started Casey and the Skate Punx (who eventually renamed themselves Disorderly Conduct), and they put out their only LP – Amen – in 1986.

By 1990, Chaos and guitarist Ken Decter (aka Duke Decter) decided to change the group’s name to Amen. Between 1994 and 2004, Amen released four studio LPs (starting with Slave and ending with Death Before Musick) on labels such as Columbia, Virgin and Roadrunner. Throughout their run, Chaos remained the only consistent member, with over a dozen other musicians (including Godsmack’s Shannon Larkin, Black Veil Brides’ Jinxx and Sevendust’s Sonny Mayo) coming in and out of the lineup along the way.

Amen went on hiatus in 2009 but reunited at Knotfest in 2014 (with Stone Sour's Roy Mayorga providing percussion). They were working on new record with ex-Slayer drummer Dave Lombardo on drums that was set to release in 2015, but it was never completed.

Over the past few days, Chaos was involved with experimental metallers Scars on Broadway and – with Emperor's Faust – black metal troupe Scum, too. He also worked with members of Queens of the Stone Age and Twiggy Ramierz in Headband (who never released any official music). In 2006, he earned a Grammy Award for helping write System of a Down’s “B.Y.O.B.”

Personal Life

In 2012, and as Loudwire reported at the time, Chaos received a DUI arrest in Los Angeles after he “allegedly smashed his SUV into as many as 15 parked cars” along a residential street. Then, in 2019, Chaos was arrested again but this time for “felony domestic violence after police were called to his San Fernando Valley home.”

Rockers + Fans Pay Tribute

Naturally, plenty of fellow musicians, industry professionals and fans have paid their respects to Chaos since the news of his passing. For instance, Brian Perera (the founder and CEO of Cleopatra Records) wrote on Instagram:

With heartfelt sadness, I extend my deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of Casey Chaos. I had the privilege of working with Casey during his unforgettable live performance with Christian Death at the American Legion Hall back in 1993. . . . Casey wasn’t just an extraordinary musician—he truly lived and breathed the lifestyle. May he rest in peace alongside Rozz Williams and the many tortured souls we admire and respect.

Likewise, Amen bassist John Fahnestock posted the following to Instagram:

I’ve lost two legendary frontmen in my career and Casey has now also passed on. It’s was an absolute honor to have been in AMEN and witnessed without a doubt the genius that was Casey Chaos. He was a force unlike no other before him, a true artist, an uncompromising soul and a true punk rock icon! This is hard for me I sit here going over all the memories just speechless.

Elsewhere, Mayorga shared, “It was great to know you and to call you my friend. I will miss you always. love you brother,” while DJ Skum Love confessed: “One of my good friends and in some ways someone who I look up to as a performer just passed away. Casey Chaos i’m gonna miss you. I love you. Thank you for always being a big support of what I did. You know I was your biggest fan and friend.”

Also, music industry legend Matt Pinfield affectionately stated: “My heart has been heavy today because we lost one of my brothers and our friend Casey Chaos. Rest In Peace, my rock and roll brother.”

You can read some of those tributes (and others) below, as well as check out some of Chaos’ music.

