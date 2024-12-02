My Chemical Romance have issued a statement on the death of former drummer Bob Bryar.

The 44-year-old musician was found dead in his home in Tennessee on Nov. 27, and a cause of death is currently being investigated. He was last seen alive on Nov. 4, but authorities did not suspect any foul play.

On Nov. 30, Rolling Stone received a comment from a spokesperson on behalf of My Chemical Romance that read, "The band asks for your patience and understanding as they process the news of Bob’s passing."

However, they have now addressed Bryar's death in a post on their social media. Read it below.

It is with a heavy heart that we say goodbye to Bob Bryar, our former bandmate and an important part of the history of My Chemical Romance.

We send our deepest condolences to his friends and family at this time.

May he rest in peace.

Bryar was a member of My Chemical Romance from 2004 until 2010, and thus played on their massive 2006 album The Black Parade. He was also given songwriting credits on 2010's Danger Days: The True Lives of the Fabulous Killjoys though he exited the group ahead of the album's release.

Frank Iero announced Bryar's departure from My Chemical Romance in early 2010, writing in a post on their website, "As of 4 weeks ago, My Chemical Romance and Bob Bryar parted ways. This was a painful decision for all of us to make and was not taken lightly. We wish him the best of luck in his future endeavors and expect you all to do the same."

The drummer continued working in the music industry until 2014.