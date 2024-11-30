Former My Chemical Romance Drummer Bob Bryar Dead at 44

Former My Chemical Romance drummer Bob Bryar has died at the age of 44.

The news was initially reported by TMZ who revealed that law enforcement were alerted after animal control had come to his home and found the musician's body badly decomposed. No foul play was suspected.

Bryar was reportedly last seen alive on Nov. 4, which is also the date of his last posts on social media as well. A cause of death is currently being investigated.

Bob Bryar's Music Career

Bryar got his start playing drums at a young age and eventually decided to pursue a music background while getting a degree in sound engineering from the University of Florida.

He started working in the music industry in 2000, having spent time as a sound engineer for both The Used and Thrice. It was while he was on the road that he developed a friendship with My Chemical Romance and was asked to join the group on drums in 2004 after the band had split with previous drummer Matt Pelissier.

He joined the band for their touring support of Three Cheers for Sweet Revenge album and made his first appearance on a My Chemical Romance song with a 2004 cover of Mariah Carey's "All I Want for Christmas Is You." He's also appear on their Queen-David Bowie cover of "Under Pressure" and on the Life on the Murder Scene concert album before making his first album appearance on 2006's The Black Parade album.

Bryar was part of the writing sessions for the follow-up Danger Days: The True Lives of the Fabulous Killjoys, but he exited the band in 2010 before the record was released.

After leaving the group, Bryar worked behind the scenes with several tours and eventually announced his departure from the music industry in 2014. Though My Chemical Romance announced their reunion in 2019, Bryar had not been part of their new era activity.

