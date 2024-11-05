Alternate Footage of Viral Cybergoth Dance Party Video Emerges

Alternate footage of the viral Cybergoth Dance Party video has emerged online.

The original video was shared online on Sept. 7, 2011 and featured a group of German cybergoths breaking it down underneath an overpass. Clocking in at under three minutes, the clip went viral after other YouTubers remixed it with other music, making it appear as though the cybergoths were dancing to Mariah Carey's "All I Want for Christmas Is You," the theme song from Bill Nye the Science Guy and other popular tracks.

The Original Cybergoth Dance Party

Now, more footage from the dance party has surfaced online, showing the gathering of cybergoths from a different perspective. According to an account on X, the footage also ends where the viral 2011 one starts, so the newly-surfaced clip is almost like a behind-the-scenes look.

"This is as historically significant as getting a different angle of the JFK assassination," wrote an individual on X.

Check out the clip below.

What Is 'Cybergoth'?

Since there are so many different subgenres and styles within the music world, some of you may not know what "cybergoth" actually is (and the writer of this story may or may not have had to look up the definition themselves).

According to RebelsMarket, the cybergoth subculture formed in the early 2000s and features a combination of elements from the goth, industrial and rave genres. Sonically, cybergoths favor electronic and industrial-like music, and visually, they often wear futuristic outfits that mix black with bright, neon colors.