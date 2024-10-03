Goth College Volleyball Player Photo Is Going Viral

Nora Hayd, a Boise State beach volleyball player, has gone viral for her player photo on the team's website that has has sparked a lot of discussion on social media.

The 6'1" beach volleyball player from Bothell, Washington has previously played for the DaKine Volleyball Club and was named to the 2020 and 2021 AVCA Phenom List, but it's her photo on the team's website that has set the Internet on fire thanks to what's been described as her "goth" look.

Complete with dyed bright red hair, smokey eyed makeup and a prominent nose ring, Hayd's look stands out amongst her blonde and brunette teammates.

One fan, Dave Southorn commented on the X platform, "Boise State having a goth beach volleyball player is the best."

His initial tweet so far has amassed over 100 reposts and nearly 4,000 likes. One of those picking up on the tweet was the College Sports X account, which quote tweeted Southorn's post with the humorous caption, "Which one is she?" that displayed four of the team's members side by side from the Boise State team roster page. That tweet has surpassed 3,300 reposts, 6.3 million views and achieved over 95,000 likes.

What People Are Saying About Boise State's 'Goth' Volleyball Player

Simply put, it's not every day that you see athletes displaying fully committing to a goth look, which is why the photo has captured the attention of the masses.

"You don’t see many gothletes," remarked one person on the X platform about Nora's photo. Other fans seemed to not only have fun with the comments, but also saluted Nora's commitment to her look.

"Hot Topic better make history with the NIL deal," remarked one person. "It's not just a phase, mom," added another. "The extraordinarily rare goth jock chick, appears only once every 300 million," remarked a third person.

"She’s fully committed good for her!!," stated one fan. "hell yeah she’s cool as fuck," added another. A third offered, "In a world full of kayleigh's, be a nora."

Nora's Look Sparks a Debate

While one of the initial posters that sparked people's interest in Nora's player photo mentioned her as being "goth," there seemed to be significant pushback from some commenting online that she fell more in line with the juggalo look that many Insane Clown Posse fans embrace.

"Since when is clown paint considered goth," pondered one person. "She’s more juggalo," added another. "That’s a LOT of color for a goth," remarked yet another commenter.

The "goth" look for women often involves wearing clothes or putting on makeup that represents death, decay or gloominess. Meanwhile, "juggalos" are more prone to displaying facial paint as a form of expression.

The thread even included a comment supposedly from one of Hayd's family members, who noted, "She's my cousin -- she's dope af, talented, kind, and we are all proud of her! She's crushin it and not letting anything stop her from simply being herself and we love it."