Nu-Metal Madness Tour Announces 2023 Dates – (hed)p.e., Crazy Town + More

Crazy Town and (hed)p.e. have announced another leg of their Nu-Metal Madness tour, which previously saw Adema and Flaw as the openers. Adema are still on the bill for the upcoming set of dates, but Tantric will be the other opener instead.

The tour, dubbed Nu-Metal Madness 2, will kick off in West Hollywood at the end of March with a performance solely by (hed)p.e., and then all four bands will come together on the 31 in Highland, Calif. The run will wrap up in Garden Grove, Calif. in mid-May.

Some dates only feature (hed)p.e., so check out the full itinerary below. The time and date for when tickets go on sale is to be announced, but you can get more details via Bandsintown.

Crazy Town's last release The Brimstone Sluggers came out in 2015, but (hed)p.e. have dropped an album every year consecutively since 2019, with 2022's Califas Worldwide being their 14th and most recent. Adema have a record titled 360 Degrees of Separation underway, and have dropped two singles over the last two years, "Violent Principles" (2022) and "Ready to Die" (2021). Tantric put out The Sum Of All Things in 2021, and have toured pretty frequently since in support of it.

(hed)p.e. + Crazytown Nu-Metal Madness 2023 U.S. Tour Dates

March 30 - West Hollywood, Calif. @ Whisky A Go Go ((hed)p.e. only)

March 31 - Highland, Calif. @ Yaamava Casino

April 1 - Flagstaff, Ariz. @ Yucca North ((hed)p.e. only)

April 2 - El Paso, Texas @ Rockhouse Bar & Grill

April 3 - Lubbock, Texas @ Jake’s Sports Cafe

April 4 - Colorado Springs, Colo. @ Sunshine Studios Live

April 5 - Omaha, Neb. @ Waiting Room ((hed)p.e. only)

April 6 - Moline, Ill. @ The Rust Belt

April 7 - Chicago, Ill. @ WC Social Club

April 8 - Flint, Mich. @ Machine Shop

April 9 - Columbus, Ohio @ King Of Clubs

April 10 - Lakewood, Ohio @ The Foundry

April 11 - Covington, Ky. @ Madison Theater

April 12 - State College, Pa. @ Stage West

April 13 - Jordan, N.Y. @ Kegs Canalside

April 14 - Clifton, N.J. @ Dingbatz

April 15 - Northampton, Pa. @ Gin Mill

April 16 - Mechanicsburg, Pa. @ Lovedrafts

April 17 - Altoona, Pa. @ McGarvey’s ((hed)p.e. only)

April 18 - Horseheads, N.Y. @ The Pit

April 19 - Frostburg, Md. @ Lashbaugh’s West

April 20 - Maryville, Tenn. @ The Shed

April 21 - Greensboro, N.C. @ Hangar 1819

April 22 - Jacksonville, N.C. @ Hooligans Live

April 23 - Myrtle Beach, S.C. @ Boathouse

April 25 - Louisville, Ky. @ Zanzabar ((hed)p.e. only)

April 26 - McHenry, Ill. @ The Vixen

April 27 - Griffith, Ind. @ Avenue 912

April 28 - Streator, Ill. @ Northpoint Arena

April 29 - Sioux City, Iowa @ Hard Rock Casino

April 30 - Rockford, Ill. @ District Bar & Grill

May 1 - Des Moines, Iowa @ Lefty’s Live Music ((hed)p.e. only)

May 2 - St. Louis, Mo. @ Red Flag ((hed)p.e. only)

May 4 - Houston, Texas @ Rise Rooftop

May 5 - Dallas, Texas @ Trees

May 6 - Little Rock, Ark. @ The Rev Room

May 9 - Denver, Colo. @ Oriental Theater

May 10 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ Liquid Joes

May 12 - Reedley, Calif. @ Wakehouse Outdoors

May 13 - Garden Grove, Calif. @ Garden AMP