Nu-Metal Madness Tour Announces 2023 Dates – (hed)p.e., Crazy Town + More
Crazy Town and (hed)p.e. have announced another leg of their Nu-Metal Madness tour, which previously saw Adema and Flaw as the openers. Adema are still on the bill for the upcoming set of dates, but Tantric will be the other opener instead.
The tour, dubbed Nu-Metal Madness 2, will kick off in West Hollywood at the end of March with a performance solely by (hed)p.e., and then all four bands will come together on the 31 in Highland, Calif. The run will wrap up in Garden Grove, Calif. in mid-May.
Some dates only feature (hed)p.e., so check out the full itinerary below. The time and date for when tickets go on sale is to be announced, but you can get more details via Bandsintown.
Crazy Town's last release The Brimstone Sluggers came out in 2015, but (hed)p.e. have dropped an album every year consecutively since 2019, with 2022's Califas Worldwide being their 14th and most recent. Adema have a record titled 360 Degrees of Separation underway, and have dropped two singles over the last two years, "Violent Principles" (2022) and "Ready to Die" (2021). Tantric put out The Sum Of All Things in 2021, and have toured pretty frequently since in support of it.
(hed)p.e. + Crazytown Nu-Metal Madness 2023 U.S. Tour Dates
March 30 - West Hollywood, Calif. @ Whisky A Go Go ((hed)p.e. only)
March 31 - Highland, Calif. @ Yaamava Casino
April 1 - Flagstaff, Ariz. @ Yucca North ((hed)p.e. only)
April 2 - El Paso, Texas @ Rockhouse Bar & Grill
April 3 - Lubbock, Texas @ Jake’s Sports Cafe
April 4 - Colorado Springs, Colo. @ Sunshine Studios Live
April 5 - Omaha, Neb. @ Waiting Room ((hed)p.e. only)
April 6 - Moline, Ill. @ The Rust Belt
April 7 - Chicago, Ill. @ WC Social Club
April 8 - Flint, Mich. @ Machine Shop
April 9 - Columbus, Ohio @ King Of Clubs
April 10 - Lakewood, Ohio @ The Foundry
April 11 - Covington, Ky. @ Madison Theater
April 12 - State College, Pa. @ Stage West
April 13 - Jordan, N.Y. @ Kegs Canalside
April 14 - Clifton, N.J. @ Dingbatz
April 15 - Northampton, Pa. @ Gin Mill
April 16 - Mechanicsburg, Pa. @ Lovedrafts
April 17 - Altoona, Pa. @ McGarvey’s ((hed)p.e. only)
April 18 - Horseheads, N.Y. @ The Pit
April 19 - Frostburg, Md. @ Lashbaugh’s West
April 20 - Maryville, Tenn. @ The Shed
April 21 - Greensboro, N.C. @ Hangar 1819
April 22 - Jacksonville, N.C. @ Hooligans Live
April 23 - Myrtle Beach, S.C. @ Boathouse
April 25 - Louisville, Ky. @ Zanzabar ((hed)p.e. only)
April 26 - McHenry, Ill. @ The Vixen
April 27 - Griffith, Ind. @ Avenue 912
April 28 - Streator, Ill. @ Northpoint Arena
April 29 - Sioux City, Iowa @ Hard Rock Casino
April 30 - Rockford, Ill. @ District Bar & Grill
May 1 - Des Moines, Iowa @ Lefty’s Live Music ((hed)p.e. only)
May 2 - St. Louis, Mo. @ Red Flag ((hed)p.e. only)
May 4 - Houston, Texas @ Rise Rooftop
May 5 - Dallas, Texas @ Trees
May 6 - Little Rock, Ark. @ The Rev Room
May 9 - Denver, Colo. @ Oriental Theater
May 10 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ Liquid Joes
May 12 - Reedley, Calif. @ Wakehouse Outdoors
May 13 - Garden Grove, Calif. @ Garden AMP