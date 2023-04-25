Two members of Crazy Town, the rap-rock act also known as Crazy Town X, reportedly got into a physical fight with each other on Sunday after frontman Shifty Shellshock didn't perform with the band, leaving current co-vocalist Bobby Reeves to lead their April 23 show in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, without him.

As seen on TikTok, fan-captured footage of the backstage altercation between Shellshock, whose real name is Seth Binzer, and Reeves, former lead vocalist of Adema, shows the latter performer with what appears to be a black eye. Crazy Town are currently on the "Nu-Metal Madness 2" tour alongside fellow rockers (hed)p.e., Flaw and Adema.

"Singer of Rock Band #crazytown get beat up by band member #shiftyshellshock after the show because Shifty didn't show up for the show till after it was over," TikTok user @jasonkeaton0813 said of the video they shared detailing the Crazy Town fight.

Bobby Reeves Leads Crazy Town Gig Alone, Fights With Shifty Shellshock After Show

According to ThePRP, another video of the Crazy Town fight following the gig at Myrtle Beach venue The Boathouse emerged on YouTube. However, that particular clip is listed as private currently.

ThePRP also reported that Binzer, when he has performed, displayed erratic behavior onstage at two previous Crazy Town shows this year. In January, he knocked over a speaker column in Agoura Hills, California. (See that video below, as well.)

In Myrtle Beach on Sunday, Binzer reportedly didn't arrive at the venue until the end of the set. But Reeves did his best to front the show without him, though he appeared to struggle to cover both vocalist's parts at times, at one point telling the crowd, "I'm so mad at fucking Shifty right now — I'm trying hard."

In footage viewed by ThePRP, it's said that an argument over money ensued and "ugly threats are made against family members and racial slurs are thrown around as the pair continue to argue about the guarantee from the show, and who has it. … Reeves at one point sucker punching Shellshock, leading to several more blows being thrown. Throughout the fight Shellshock repeatedly tells Reeves that he loves him, but wants his money, insisting that Reeves was paid it."

Crazy Town previously counted co-vocalist Epic (Bret Mazur) alongside Binzer. The group blasted into the mainstream with their 1999 debut, The Gift of Game. Thanks to its hit single "Butterfly," it was certified platinum. Darkhorse followed in 2002.

Shifty Shellshock Pushes Over Speaker Column at Crazy Town Show - Jan. 27

