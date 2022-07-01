Crazy Town, the rap-rock act also known as Crazy Town X, have returned with the new Ray Garrison-produced single "Leeches." The aggro nu-metal song from the Shifty Shellshock-led group behind 2000's Red Hot Chili Peppers-sampling rock hit, "Butterfly," follows their "Butterfly 2021" remake with the rapper Ekoh.

Apart from that and a handful of other featured singles, "Leeches" is the first new Crazy Town material since their third album, 2015's The Brimstone Sluggers. Crazy Town will also return to the road this summer on the U.S. "Nu Metal Madness Tour." The rap-metal trek includes the bands (hed)p.e., Adema and Flaw.

Hear Crazy Town's new song at the bottom of this post.

Crazy Town previously counted co-vocalist Epic (Bret Mazur) alongside Shellshock. They blasted into the mainstream with their 1999 debut, The Gift of Game. After its sensuously funky single "Butterfly" emerged in 2000, the effort was certified platinum the next year. (Shellshock is pictured above in the "Butterfly" video.) They followed it with 2002's Darkhorse.

Read more about the new song below:

After some lineup changes, Crazy Town vocalist Seth 'Shifty Shellshock' Binzer is breathing life back into the new band Crazy Town X with the help of producer and artist Ray Garrison. The nu-metal, electronic-rock sounding anthem 'Leeches' is Crazy Town X's first official single since The Brimstone Sluggers dropped in 2015. Both Crazy Town X and Ray Garrison are hitting the road to promote 'Leeches' and set to tour alongside (hed)p.e., Adema, Flaw, and more.

See Crazy Town's upcoming dates under the videos.

Crazy Town X + Ray Garrison, "Leeches"

Ekoh + Crazy Town, "Butterfly 2021" Video

Crazy Town, "Butterfly" Video (2000)

(hed)p.e., Crazy Town, Adema + Flaw Summer 2022 U.S. Tour Dates

July 6 – Denver, Colo. @ The Venue

July 8 – Hobart, Ind. @ Hobart Art Center

July 9 – Columbus, Ohio @ King of Clubs

July 10 – Fort Wayne, Ind. @ Piere's

July 12 – Mechanicsburg, Pa. @ Lovedraft's

July 13 – Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Crafthouse

July 14 – Towson, Md. @ The Recher

July 16 – Laconia, N.H. @ Granite Music Hall

July 17 – New Bedford, Mass. @ Vault Music Hall

July 19 – Flint, Mich. @ Machine Shop

July 20 – Kansasville, Wis. @ 1175 Sports Park

July 21 – Lombard, Ill. @ Brauer House

July 22 – Harrison, Ohio @ Blue Note

July 23 – Detroit, Mich. @ Harpos

July 24 – Arnold, Mo. @ 21 Rock

July 26 – Colo. Springs, Colo. @ Sunshine Studio

July 27 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ Liquid Joe's

July 28 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ Backstage Bar

July 29 – Santa Ana, Calif. @ Observatory

July 30 – Reedley, Calif. @ Wakehouse