Crazy Town Make a Comeback With Aggressive Nu-Metal Anthem ‘Leeches’
Crazy Town, the rap-rock act also known as Crazy Town X, have returned with the new Ray Garrison-produced single "Leeches." The aggro nu-metal song from the Shifty Shellshock-led group behind 2000's Red Hot Chili Peppers-sampling rock hit, "Butterfly," follows their "Butterfly 2021" remake with the rapper Ekoh.
Apart from that and a handful of other featured singles, "Leeches" is the first new Crazy Town material since their third album, 2015's The Brimstone Sluggers. Crazy Town will also return to the road this summer on the U.S. "Nu Metal Madness Tour." The rap-metal trek includes the bands (hed)p.e., Adema and Flaw.
Hear Crazy Town's new song at the bottom of this post.
Crazy Town previously counted co-vocalist Epic (Bret Mazur) alongside Shellshock. They blasted into the mainstream with their 1999 debut, The Gift of Game. After its sensuously funky single "Butterfly" emerged in 2000, the effort was certified platinum the next year. (Shellshock is pictured above in the "Butterfly" video.) They followed it with 2002's Darkhorse.
Read more about the new song below:
After some lineup changes, Crazy Town vocalist Seth 'Shifty Shellshock' Binzer is breathing life back into the new band Crazy Town X with the help of producer and artist Ray Garrison. The nu-metal, electronic-rock sounding anthem 'Leeches' is Crazy Town X's first official single since The Brimstone Sluggers dropped in 2015. Both Crazy Town X and Ray Garrison are hitting the road to promote 'Leeches' and set to tour alongside (hed)p.e., Adema, Flaw, and more.
See Crazy Town's upcoming dates under the videos.
(hed)p.e., Crazy Town, Adema + Flaw Summer 2022 U.S. Tour Dates
July 6 – Denver, Colo. @ The Venue
July 8 – Hobart, Ind. @ Hobart Art Center
July 9 – Columbus, Ohio @ King of Clubs
July 10 – Fort Wayne, Ind. @ Piere's
July 12 – Mechanicsburg, Pa. @ Lovedraft's
July 13 – Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Crafthouse
July 14 – Towson, Md. @ The Recher
July 16 – Laconia, N.H. @ Granite Music Hall
July 17 – New Bedford, Mass. @ Vault Music Hall
July 19 – Flint, Mich. @ Machine Shop
July 20 – Kansasville, Wis. @ 1175 Sports Park
July 21 – Lombard, Ill. @ Brauer House
July 22 – Harrison, Ohio @ Blue Note
July 23 – Detroit, Mich. @ Harpos
July 24 – Arnold, Mo. @ 21 Rock
July 26 – Colo. Springs, Colo. @ Sunshine Studio
July 27 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ Liquid Joe's
July 28 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ Backstage Bar
July 29 – Santa Ana, Calif. @ Observatory
July 30 – Reedley, Calif. @ Wakehouse