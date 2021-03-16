Flaw vocalist Chris Volz called out the sound engineers at a concert over the weekend while using the "N-word" and has since gone on to defend what he perceives as his right to do so in a social media post.

Metal Sucks posted video of the incident, which occurred this past Friday (March 12) at the WC Social Club in West Chicago, Illinois. In the video, it appears as though Volz is being yelled at from the audience before pointing out, "There's three of you N***As sitting right there. I'd like one of you to come up here. You're all white, so that's not racist."

During his onstage temper tantrum he went on to add, “One of you guys need to come up here. I want one of you to come up here and hear these center wedges before we finish, just so you know what I actually went through tonight and how badass it is that I actually had no wedges."

In response to their reluctance to join Volz onstage, he added, “Hey! I’m not fuckin’ around! One of you motherfuckers comes up onstage and listens to these wedges before we finish, otherwise you’re all getting rolled.”

After the incident, Volz posted on his social media a lengthy missive in which he claimed, "We are blessed with freedom of speech and expression, but this does not mean you can use that same freedom of speech and expression to try to oppress someone else's or something you do not agree with."

He went on to add, "Cancel culture can not, and will not, abuse the very fundamental rights they are trying to extinguish by using the exact same rights they are objecting to while trying to cancel them. You just canceled yourself, by-proxy. That is simply wrong and won't be tolerated."

He continued, "There is no color, there is no race, we are all human beings trying to survive on a rock spinning around a huge ball of fire. We are all citizens of an amazing country. WE ALL BLEED RED. Grow some skin, if something offends you move the fuck on, stop expecting things you don't work for, earn your keep, contribute to public service in some way, and stop trying to destroy the most amazing nation that has ever existed. Facts may cause feelings...but feelings aren't facts, they are your own interpretation of reality and it's not your place to force your reality on anyone else."

UPDATE 1: Flaw member Chris L Ballinger posted this statement in response to news coverage of the incident:

Flaw formed in 1996 and enjoyed their greatest success over two albums during the nu metal era of the early 2000s. After splitting in 2005, the band reunited in 2013 but at present Volz remains the lone holdover from the group's early 2000s breakthrough. Their most recent studio album was 2019's Vol IV: Because of the Brave.

UPDATE 2: Volz has now posted an apology for the incident on his social media. His comments can be found below:

UPDATE 3: Noble Steed Music, who have distributed Chris Volz's solo record as well as his records with his other band Five.Bolt.Main, will be ceasing distribution of the titles immediately. A statement provided to Loudwire reads as follows: "Noble Steed Music has distributed Chris Volz’s solo record and the two Five.Bolt.Main records since January of 2016. We will be ceasing distribution of these titles effective immediately, as we do not support racism of any kind. We fully denounce racist speech and are taking action. Further, we will be donating our portion of Volz’s recent label proceeds to the NAACP.

WARNING: Offensive language