Six Feet Under Split With Drummer Marco Pitruzzella, Statement Issued + Replacement Revealed

American death metal troupe Six Feet Under have officially split with longtime drummer Marco Pitruzzella, the band announced via a social media statement last week. In the process, they also revealed that Ruston Grosse will be Pitruzzella’s replacement.

Read Six Feet Under’s Statement About Pitruzzella + Grosse

This past Thursday (May 28), Six Feet Under shared the news on Facebook as part of their promotion for their upcoming tour (more on that in a bit).

Specifically, they wrote:

Just wanted to let all Our Fans, Worldwide, know that we are beyond excited to start our European tour this coming week, and kicking off our intense Summer Touring schedule which will last into the Fall and finish up in South America in October/November. We also would like you to help us welcoming Our New Drummer!! Ruston Grosse who has previously worked with Master, and others! we have been working together with Ruston for a few months preparing, and formally since the beginning of May after we parted ways with Marco Pitruzzella. Everyone in the Band is very excited about this New Chapter of Six Feet Under and the Heavy Groove that Ruston is bringing to the Rhythm Section!! He’s a Brutalizer! and a Great guy.. We will see you all, from the Stage, SOON!!!

You can see their post below:

Back in early April, Grosse (who’s worked with Rumplestiltskin Grinder as well) shared news that he’d be “filling in on drums” for the group “on their European 2026 tour.” He also said that he’s “honored to step into the shoes of the legendary Marco Pitruzzella – one of Extreme metals’ most prolifically recorded drummers, known for his insane speed and over-the-top style that pushed the genre to new limits.”

However, Six Feet Under’s recent post seems to confirm that Pitruzzella is officially out and that Grosse is permanently in.

On May 29, Grosse issued another statement joining the group:

I’m absolutely f*ckin’ stoked to pummel the masses with the guys on these next attacks!!!” he began, adding: “[I]t’s an honor to share the stage with . . . Chris [Barnes, vocals], Jack [Owen, guitars], Ray [Shuhy, guitars], & Jeff [Hughell, bass] as well to be stepping in for Lord Marco. Get your asses out to the show or fest and prepare to be crushed because let me tell ya… WAR IS COMING!!!

As far as we can tell, Pitruzzella – who replaced Kevin Talley and appeared on all Six Feet Under studio albums from 2017’s Torment to 2026’s Next to Die – has not publicly spoken about his departure or replacement. However, he did promote Six Feet Under’s music video for “Mister Blood and Guts” (from Next to Die) on Facebook in late April.

READ MORE: 14 New Rock + Metal Tours Announced This Past Week (May 15-21, 2026)

How Have Fans Reacted to Six Feet Under’s Lineup Change?

Both Six Feet Under and Grosse’s posts have received virtually unanimous positive feedback thus far.

Specifically, the band’s Facebook announcement garnered replies such as: “Ruston is the man! He'll be an excellent addition to the band, stoked to watch y'all tear it up here in Boise in July!” and “Bummer to lose Lord Marco (hopefully amicable split) and congrats and good luck to Ruston for taking over the kit.”

Grosse himself also commented: “I’m supremely honored and fucking stoked to do this legendary material justice and work with/fill the shoes of some of Extreme Metal’s greatest yet again! Many thanks to Chris, Jack, Ray, and Jeff for havin me!”

Likewise, Grosse’s May 29 statement on his own Facebook page generated equally enthusiastic reactions, including one person who proclaimed: “Super stoked for you brother, tear that shit up!”

Plus, and across both posts, fellow rock/metal artists such as Jungle Rot, guitarist Keith Uglow (SleepWitch, Flesh of the Lotus), T.J. Mundy (Putrid Womb) and Pat Shea (Forced Worship) offered congratulations and well wishes.

Other Marco Pitruzzella + Six Feet Under News

On May 29, Pitruzzella posted about Morgue Supplier’s new LP, Mastering the Disease, for which he “laid down the drum tracks” several months ago. He’s also spoken about the return of his Wrath of Logarius project in recent weeks.

As for Six Feet Under, they’re taking their “Decades in the Grave” tour across North America and Europe between early June and mid-October. Per their official website: “This run is a true gift for fans, celebrating their legacy and the historic reunion of Chris Barnes with guitarist Jack Owen. Separately, the band will dominate festivals like Mystic Festival, Nova Rock, Graspop, Hellfest, and Copenhell. Don't miss the chance to hear classic tracks live.”

Their website also stipulates: “In Europe, they will be joined by Embryonic Autopsy, while Kataklysm and Wormhole share the stage in North America. The trek hits major cities like Berlin, Budapest, Toronto, New York, and Los Angeles.”

You can see the full list of tour dates – and grab tickets – here.

How do you feel about Marco Pitruzzella being replaced by Ruston Grosse in Six Feet Under? Let us know!