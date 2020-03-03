Saliva, Powerman 5000 Lead ‘Nu Metal Revival’ Tour With Adema, Flaw + Andrew W. Boss
The calendar says 2020, not 2002, but some of the feels of the early 21st century are certain to be felt during the upcoming "Nu Metal Revival" tour. The trek will feature Saliva, Powerman 5000, Adema, Flaw and Andrew W. Boss playing stages across the country this summer.
The run begins June 25 in Indianapolis, Indiana, with the Midwest and the Southwest getting shows before things finish out toward the northeastern U.S. The finale will take place in Laconia, New Hampshire on July 26. All dates are listed below.
The tour has been teased for a little bit, but before the dates were announced singer Josey Scott revealed during an interview that he had yet to return to Saliva though talk of a reunion with the singer surfaced late last year. Clarifying their current status, Saliva revealed that Bobby Amaru remains with the band on vocals, with the group rounded out by Wayne Swinny, Paul Crosby and Brad Stewart. That said, Scott revealed he still has plans to write with the group with a few details to be ironed out.
For ticketing info on the "Nu Metal Revival" tour, stay up to date via Saliva's website.
2020 Nu Metal Revival Tour With Saliva / Powerman 5000 / Adema / FLAW / Andrew W. Boss
June 25 - Indianapolis, Ind. @ The Vogue
June 26 - Detroit, Mich. @ Harpos
June 27 - Heath, Ohio @ Muddy Creek Saloon
June 28 - West Chicago, Ill. @ WC Social
July 02 - Lincoln, Neb. @ The Royal Grove
July 03 - Sioux City, Iowa @ Hard Rock Casino
July 08 - San Antonio, Texas @ Rock Box
July 09 - Dallas, Texas @ Trees
July 10 - Houston, Texas @ Scout Bar
July 11 - Tulsa, Okla. @ IDL Ballroom
July 14 - Reading, Pa. @ Reverb
July 16 - New Bedford, Mass. @ The Vault
July 17 - Sayreville, N.J. @ Starland Ballroom
July 18 - Poland, N.Y. @ Maximum Power Park
July 19 - Worcester, Mass. @ The Palladium
July 21 - Buffalo, N.Y. @ The Showplace Theater
July 22 - Warrendale, Pa. @ Jergels
July 23 - Charleston, W.V. @ Rock City
July 24 - Big Flats, N.Y. @ Tags Summer Stage
July 25 - Lenox, Mass. @ Berkshirestock Fest
July 26 - Laconia, N.H. @ Granite State Music Hall
