The calendar says 2020, not 2002, but some of the feels of the early 21st century are certain to be felt during the upcoming "Nu Metal Revival" tour. The trek will feature Saliva, Powerman 5000, Adema, Flaw and Andrew W. Boss playing stages across the country this summer.

The run begins June 25 in Indianapolis, Indiana, with the Midwest and the Southwest getting shows before things finish out toward the northeastern U.S. The finale will take place in Laconia, New Hampshire on July 26. All dates are listed below.

The tour has been teased for a little bit, but before the dates were announced singer Josey Scott revealed during an interview that he had yet to return to Saliva though talk of a reunion with the singer surfaced late last year. Clarifying their current status, Saliva revealed that Bobby Amaru remains with the band on vocals, with the group rounded out by Wayne Swinny, Paul Crosby and Brad Stewart. That said, Scott revealed he still has plans to write with the group with a few details to be ironed out.

For ticketing info on the "Nu Metal Revival" tour, stay up to date via Saliva's website.

2020 Nu Metal Revival Tour With Saliva / Powerman 5000 / Adema / FLAW / Andrew W. Boss

June 25 - Indianapolis, Ind. @ The Vogue

June 26 - Detroit, Mich. @ Harpos

June 27 - Heath, Ohio @ Muddy Creek Saloon

June 28 - West Chicago, Ill. @ WC Social

July 02 - Lincoln, Neb. @ The Royal Grove

July 03 - Sioux City, Iowa @ Hard Rock Casino

July 08 - San Antonio, Texas @ Rock Box

July 09 - Dallas, Texas @ Trees

July 10 - Houston, Texas @ Scout Bar

July 11 - Tulsa, Okla. @ IDL Ballroom

July 14 - Reading, Pa. @ Reverb

July 16 - New Bedford, Mass. @ The Vault

July 17 - Sayreville, N.J. @ Starland Ballroom

July 18 - Poland, N.Y. @ Maximum Power Park

July 19 - Worcester, Mass. @ The Palladium

July 21 - Buffalo, N.Y. @ The Showplace Theater

July 22 - Warrendale, Pa. @ Jergels

July 23 - Charleston, W.V. @ Rock City

July 24 - Big Flats, N.Y. @ Tags Summer Stage

July 25 - Lenox, Mass. @ Berkshirestock Fest

July 26 - Laconia, N.H. @ Granite State Music Hall

